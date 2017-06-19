Zanu-PF Byo agrees to solve squabbles

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province has resolved to solve its internal problems without involving the party’s national leadership. The resolution was arrived at during Saturday’s Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting. Provincial members agreed to work on addressing divisions in the party which saw violence breaking out at the party’s provincial headquarters, Davies Hall, last month.

During the violent clashes, some party members including Youth League provincial chairperson Cde Anna Mokgohloa were injured, while others were arrested.

Anti-riot police were called to the party’s offices to control youths who were trying to stop the PCC meeting, accusing the provincial leadership of supporting Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Dennis Ndlovu said the party had started working on ending the divisions.

He said the party’s national leadership will only be informed about progress being made in addressing the problem as the province seeks homegrown solutions.

“We touched a bit about our divisions,” said Cde Ndlovu.

“It’s not an easy thing, but we have to work together. We have to solve them on our own without outsiders. We have to solve them without involving the hierarchy, the headquarters.

“The headquarters can only come after we have tried and failed in solving the problem, but we can’t invite it without even making attempts to deal with our problems.

“We can always tell them about what is happening and try to solve the problems that we have. If we fail then we can invite the upper body to come and help us.”

Cde Ndlovu said at the moment it was very difficult to state what was causing divisions in the province.

“At the moment it’s not very clear,” he said.”