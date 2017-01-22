Zanu-PF aspiring MPs warned against early campaigns

Lloyd Gumbo Senior Reporter—

Zanu-PF has warned aspiring Members of Parliament against campaigning in constituencies that are under its sitting MPs, saying such action destabilises the party ahead of next year’s elections. On the other hand, sitting MPs must introduce programmes and projects so that the revolutionary party can retain the constituencies.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said this on Wednesday while addressing thousands of party supporters at Gwindingwi High School near Nyika Growth Point, who attended a rally addressed by Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko to garner support for party candidate, Cde Beauty Chabaya ahead of today’s by-election.

“What is needed for those who would have been elected is to deliver,” said Cde Kasukuwere. “What the community wants is for their representatives to fix roads, boreholes and the other requirements in the constituencies.

“Sitting MPs must go back to the people while there is time. Stop going to the people when elections are around the corner. Some people are already moving around in the constituencies that have incumbent MPs with some freebies, campaigning. Please stop that.

“You will be told when time to campaign comes. The incumbents are still there, so support them. Please do not disturb the incumbents.”

In an interview with The Herald, Zanu-PF chief whip Cde Lovemore Matuke said his office had received a number of complaints from sitting MPs on party officials who were already campaigning.

“What the national political commissar said is very correct because we have received reports that some people were already disturbing sitting MPs,” said Cde Matuke, who is also the Zanu-PF deputy secretary for security.

“They end up disturbing the smooth running of the constituency. While we accept that the party has democracy when it comes to leadership positions, we should allow the incumbents to perform their duties without disturbances.

“The moment other people start campaigning in constituencies that have sittings MPs, it divides the party in those constituencies, in the process affecting the programmes that party MPs would have introduced there.

“Anyone who defies that position risks being disqualified from contesting the same elections.” Cde Matuke said it was equally important for sitting MPs to represent the party well by introducing programmes in their constituencies.