Zanu-PF acquires new offices

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Zanu-PF has acquired new properties in Harare for party archives and offices for the Women’s League, among other administration offices, National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo (pictured right) has said.

Speaking to party administrators and the Midlands provincial executive yesterday, Dr Chombo said Zanu-PF Headquarters was overwhelmed with activity and there was need to decentralise.

He said the new property was big enough to accommodate other administrative offices, including the party archives, fuel tanks and party vehicles.

“I am happy to announce that we have acquired new properties as a party,” said Cde Chombo.

“We did this because the space (at the party headquarters) was becoming crowded. These new premises have big offices where we are going to house the Women’s League and also set up party archives. There are underground tanks and a very big garage and parking space at the basement.”

Dr Chombo said Zanu-PF would soon distribute new vehicles that were part of the 365 fleet of cars procured ahead of the 2018 elections to all party administrative districts. He said all the party’s provincial chairpersons would receive vehicles from the same allocation.

Dr Chombo said the vehicles would enable the administrators to efficiently execute their mandate and ensure a landslide victory in the 2018 harmonised elections.

“We are soon going to distribute vehicles to all the party’s administrative districts,” he said. “Asi totangaoka nachairman weprovince. We have a fleet of cars that range from king cabs, single cabs, twin cabs and Ford Fiestas. We have also bought buses that will ferry our members whenever we have meetings in Harare.

“We urge you not to abuse these resources so that you increase their lifespan.”

Dr Chombo said there was need for the party to have a sound administration which enables it to institute efficiency, early warming systems, correctly project election patterns and results, as well as mounting an effective campaigning and mobilisation strategy.

“It is my considered view that in all our undertakings, as administration, we should operate in sync with His Excellency the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde Robert Mugabe’s admonition during the Sixth People’s Congress where he emphatically bemoaned the shambolic state of the party’s administration.

“Sound and efficient administration should be our everyday motto,” he said.