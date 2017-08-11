Youths off to Chimoio for heroes celebrations

Nyore Madzianike Mutare Bureau

ZANU-PF youths from Manicaland Province yesterday left for the annual visit to Chimoio and Beira shrines in Mozambique, as part of Heroes’ Day commemorations. They are expected to lay wreaths at Chimoio and Nyangao shrines this weekend in remembrance of fallen heroes buried in Mozambique.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene said they had included teachers and other civil servants on the team leaving for Mozambique.

“We will spend our first night at Chimoio before leaving for Beira where we will also hold a night vigil remembering our fallen heroes. We will return on Sunday and join others here for the commemorations,” she said.

Cde Chimene handed over 20 bags of rice to a group of ZANU-PF youths who had converged to dig 40 preparatory graves at Manicaland Provincial Heroes’ Acre. She thanked the youths for their patriotic gesture.

“You cannot build the nation when you are outside the interests of that same nation. I am saying well done Mutare youths. How many youths are here in Mutare and are you the only youths in Mutare?

“I would like to thank you for your efforts. By digging these graves, you have fought your own war too. I would like to thank you all,” she said. An advance team of 37 youths left the country for Mozambique on Tuesday and will link up with the delegation that leaves today.

Visits to shrines where fallen heroes of the liberation struggle are interred in neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Zambia are now popular among Zimbabweans, all in the hope of keeping in touch with the gallant sons and daughters of this country who were massacred by the brutal Ian Douglas Smith regime.

Cde Chimene has in the past taken separate delegations of war veterans, churches and students to Mozambique. Their tours have in most cases taken them to Nyadzonia, Chimoio and Nyangao near Beira where thousands of freedom fighters lie buried in mass graves.