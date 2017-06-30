Youth rally livens up sleepy Masvingo…Zanu-PF carnival ready to welcome President

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau—

The stage is set for President Mugabe’s third Youth Interface Rally which explodes to life at Mucheke Stadium open arena here today, with a record 50 000 people expected to attend.

It is President Mugabe’s third leg of his nationwide rallies for direct interaction with the youths.

He has been to Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces.

The rally, billed the “mother of rallies’’ because of the anticipated capacity crowd, will be held under the theme, “Honouring Our Icon . . . Unlocking the Value in Youths.”

A carnival atmosphere started gripping Masvingo City yesterday as youths from all the province’s seven administrative districts started trooping in for the mega rally.

At the venue, workmen were putting final touches by early yesterday morning, with the stage set for the big day.

Youths resplendent in T-shirts emblazoned with the President’s face, brought the city to a standstill late in the afternoon as they marched through the central business district to Mucheke on their way to the venue where they held a parade before dispersing.

Hundreds of onlookers lined the streets to watch a procession spiced up by drum majorettes and members of the Zimbabwe National Army band.

Kombis and scores of vehicles hooted as the carnival swept through the city en-route to Mucheke.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial youth chairman Cde Nobert Ndaarombe, who was leading the carnival, said the event was to conscientise the people of Masvingo that the country’s iconic leader was coming into town.

“We held this carnival to raise awareness that tomorrow (today), Masvingo youths and the rest of the people from this province will be honoured by President Mugabe’s visit to interact with youths. We want people to be in the mood to receive our President,’’ he said.

‘’As the Zanu PF Youth League, we are very excited with the enthusiasm amongst youths from Masvingo to meet their President. The youths who took part in this carnival were drawn from the province’s seven districts,’’ he added.

Cde Ndaarombe said everything was in place for the mega rally. He said all logistical arrangements were perfectly in place and the stage set for the big day.

‘’Everything is in place in terms of logistics. We expect all the people who will be travelling for the rally to be on the road beginning from around 5am and by 9am we hope that everyone will be at the venue ahead of the official start of proceedings around 10am,’’ said Cde Ndaarombe.

The youths who arriving yesterday were accommodated at local universities and colleges with Cde Ndaarombe expressing optimism that the venue would be filled to capacity.

Zanu PF Youth League secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga on Wednesday met the ruling party leadership in Masvingo where he toured the venue of the rally before expressing his delight with the state of preparedness for President Mugabe’s Youth Interface Rally.

Cde Chipanga thanked the ruling party leadership in the province led by politburo members Cde Josaya Hungwe and Senator Shuvai Mahofa, who is also provincial affairs Minister, for working hard ensure the Masvingo leg of President Mugabe’s meetings with youths was a success.

He announced that today’s rally would coincide with the launch of a massive voter mobilisation exercise to make sure more youths register to vote for President Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s harmonised elections.

The rally will also see contemporary musicians, among them Zimdancehall sensations Soul Musaka aka Soul Jah Love, and Seh Calaz, perform.

Youths in Masvingo are expected to take advantage of President Mugabe’s rally to push for their participation in two major projects worth $1,33 billion that were commissioned by the Head of State and Government.

President Mugabe last month commissioned the $300 million Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in Chivi and the nearly $1 billion Beitbridge-Harare dualisation project, both expected to create thousands of jobs.