Youth League wants Kasukuwere out

April 25, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
CALLS for the removal of Cde Saviour Kasukuwere from the post of Zanu-PF national political commissar continued growing yesterday, with the party’s Youth League and affiliate, the Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Ziliwaco) adding their voices to the nationwide lobby.

Cde Kasukuwere stands accused of a slew of allegations, among them graft and seeking to unseat President Mugabe through parallel structures.

The Youth League and Ziliwaco join the party’s 10 administrative provinces, which have since endorsed the sacking of the embattled Cde Kasukuwere on a litany of charges by passing a vote of no confidence on him.

The party’s Women’s League raised the red flag on Cde Kasukuwere whom it accused of being the brains behind its expelled members Cdes Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, who were accused of undermining the head of the wing, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

The Youth League had been silent over the matter, but Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga, who heads the wing, told The Herald yesterday that they had no objections to charges being levelled against Cde Kasukuwere.

He said they were alive to developments taking place in the party and the youths had been actively participating in all provincial activities calling for Cde Kasukuwere’s expulsion.

“All youths are participating in the provincial activities that are taking place against Cde Kasukuwere countrywide,” he said. “All youths are supportive of that and we have not heard of any province which is against that.

“They are speaking without any influence and it is their democratic right.”

Cde Chipanga’s remarks put to rest claims in some quarters that those demonstrating against Cde Kasukuwere were either coached or not Zanu-PF members.

He said Cde Kasukuwere’s matter would be tabled for discussion at the next Politburo meeting.

“Cde Kasukuwere’s matter is not a Youth League affair, but a party issue and as such it will be tabled before the next Politburo meeting,” said Cde Chipanga.

“We will make a decision as a party and not as a wing. We are observing developments taking place in the provinces and we are waiting for their submission to the Politburo and will be deliberated at its next meeting.”

Zanu-PF UK and Europe branch yesterday also weighed in, supporting the resolution to fire Cde Kasukuwere.

In a statement, the branch’s chairperson Cde Nick Mangwana said: “Zanu-PF UK and Europe executive resolves that Cde Kasukuwere’s matter be subjected to due process as enshrined in our constitution.

“All antagonistic parties stop internecine fights and focus on service delivery as well as preparation for 2018 elections as directed by the First Secretary and President.”

Cde Mangwana continued saying they agreed: “To express solidarity with any decision that is taken by Mashonaland Central Province which is regular and taken in accordance with our party constitution, practices and customs of the party.”

Cde Kasukuwere is accused of trying to unseat President Mugabe by creating parallel structures to support his machinations at an extraordinary Zanu-PF congress.

He is said to be working with his half-brother Cde Dickson Mafios (suspended Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central acting chairman), and petitions recommending their expulsion have been transmitted to the party’s headquarters.

President Mugabe has since advised that all grievances be dealt with formally through party structures instead of public demonstrations.

This followed demonstrations held by the party structures in Mashonaland Central against Cde Kasukuwere and his half brother Cde Dickson Mafios, who is the acting provincial chairperson.

A high level Zanu-PF delegation is expected in Mashonaland Central tomorrow on the instructions of President Mugabe to meet the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee.

The delegation, led by Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, was supposed to have gone to the province on Sunday, but the meeting was postponed after some Politburo members who were supposed to attend became committed elsewhere.
  • #MugabePresidency4Ever

    All this treachery must end.

    All members of ZANU-PF must declare that only a Mugabe will ever lead the party; and only a Mugabe will be the party’s candidate for President; and God willing only a Mugabe will ever be President of Zimbabwe until the day God sends His Son to establish his New Kingdom on Earth.

    #MugabePresidency4Ever

    February 21, 2017 will be celebrated by all patriotic Zimbabweans as the day Cde Robert Mugabe anointed Dr Grace Mugabe as his successor, “She is accepted by the people,” he declared. “Munhu wese kuna Amai,” we shout in reply!

  • Kusvikazvanaka

    This goes to show that Tyson is no longer wanted and all he can do is to resign with immediate effect

  • Sibonginkosi Hove

    Now that the youth Chairperson; Chipanga is saying the youths and of course everyone else is freely calling for the expulsion of Kasukuwere, without being influenced; how is Mphoko going to explain this. Mphoko should teach self to concentrate on service and hukwana / amatsiyana delivery than commentating on issues that he doesn’t understand. Worse still, huge as he is; ever since he assumed office as VP, he has never been able to know what to say in public. The man is overly reckless in speech. This is the men who tells the nation that the over 20 000 people that got killed in Matebeleland and Midlands were killed by Tsvangirai.

    • Jones Musara

      taura hako cde!

    • Tari

      He must also go

      • ISRAEL ISRAEL

        next Mphoko is going the same route

    • yowe

      Hahahaha wamupedza YOWE!!!!

  • Dr Newton Galileo Einsten

    Who is he to say all this ? We just heard from His Excellency that these calls against Tyson are moto wemapepa. RG called it kungowawata . Read Jonso presser and you will , if u dont know , know that Jonso knows so much about all these big guys and he can take them on vose. You understand why Jonso and by extension are not touchable. Their CV has the million man march as an unparalled achievement whose success could not have been without this fearsome , bold , knowledgeable yet indefatigable duo.

    • Vhomoto

      Dr with the current national momentum at play in ZANU I don’t see the survival of Tyson and by extension Prof. I totally agree with you that the Prof has been very instrumental in keeping opposition at bay and has to be duly rewarded by His Excellence through 24/7 protection. But as you might have noticed the current dissenting voices in ZANU have no regard absolutely no regard for this waning Executive. The Centre of Power now is Dr Amai and not His Excellence as shown in the open defiance of his orders. My take is all these shenanigans currently unfolding are at the instigation of Dr Amai. She has made a secret pact with the crocodile (1) for protection should the inevitable happen and (2) for a stake in the Executive should the Croc become His Excellence. Dismiss Dr Amai at your own peril

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    In a democracy, a majority point of view rules supreme. Many a politician rise and fall. Politics is a game of power and power is like “mhute“. It can evaporate during the same political morning or afternoon. I am reminded of a Prof who taught a module on “Politics and Government in Africa“. He used to open tutorial discussions by saying, “Politics in third world countries, Africa in particular is like a bull fight. You never know when you end in hospital“. The current dynamics in our party , ZANU PF, should not be misconstrued as fatal for our party, but may be fatal for individuals. Any corrective measures should be embraced as constructive and self cleansing. The big picture on the Zimbabwean political wall is still showing our party winning in 2018, freely and fairly. Our party should remain united to ensure the picture is confirmed. Zimbabwean political history teaches us that our naive political opponents will usually become myopically complacent when they misread our party dynamics. They will only cry foul when elections results are unveiled by the efficient , ZEC , next year. Amen! Amen! Amen!

    • Aly

      The first part of your comment shows that you are really capable of talking sense nhai,well said, but kwekupedzera uko hmmm. ZEC has never been efficient zvayo. Need for free and fair elections…tiri tese ipapo.

    • Vhomoto

      Pamwe unombonyora zvine sense but as usual the demon of patronage will always grip you in one way or the other. How can you talk of an efficient ZEC which takes months to announce results when other Commissions in other jurisdictions run on an online basis. But mukadzinga Prof makuvara