Youth League to mobilise voters

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The zanu-pf Youth League will this weekend launch a voter mobilisation exercise targeting youths, as part of efforts to encourage young people to vote for the revolutionary party and President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The mobilisation exercise dubbed “#ED has my vote campaign”, will be launched at a Harare hotel on Saturday.

“We are talking about the launch that we are going to have as the zanu-pf Youth League, which is the ‘#ED has my vote campaign’,” said zanu-pf Youth League Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi yesterday while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.

“The hash tag we are going to launch is targeting youths as a critical demographic group and is also aimed at building a voting culture in our population.

“We are encouraging our youths to value voting and consider the importance the democracy.” Cde Simbanegavi said a musical gala had also been organised to entertain guests soon after the launch.

“We invite every youth to attend the event and even older people are free to attend because we want to spread the message about the importance of registering and voting in the elections,” she said.

The ruling party has already started preparations for the 2018 harmonised elections to be held in the next five months and restructuring of party structures at all levels will be held soon.