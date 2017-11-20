Youth League slams ‘uncultured’ First Lady

Herald Reporter

GRACE Mugabe lacked grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language during interface rallies, the Zanu-PF Youth League said yesterday. The wing also called for the expulsion of Dr Mugabe from Zanu-PF and for President Robert Mugabe to step down as President and First Secretary of the party and President of Zimbabwe.

It further resolved to expel Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga, his deputy Mpehlabayo Malinga, its commissar, Innocent Hamandishe, secretary for finance Tongai Kasukuwere, the wing’s secretary for external affairs, Anastancia Ndhlovu, and deputy secretary for Administration, Xavier Kazizi.

Addressing a press conference at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, Youth League spokesperson Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi distanced the Youth League from the statement made by Cde Chipanga denouncing the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga.

“We, as the progressive members of the Zanu-PF Youth League, who clearly understand the ethos and values of our liberation struggle, pledge our undivided solidarity and support to the ZDF for decisively dealing with economic criminals who have intentions of reversing our hard-won independence through their corrupt and unethical dealings.

“The Zanu-PF Youth League subscribes to the African values of the ubuntu/hunhu. We have been raised to respect our elders and revere our liberation fighters. However, of recent times the Youth League had been hijacked by counter-revolutionaries bent on misleading and confusing the youth,” she said.

They castigated Chipanga for siding with the First Lady instead of belonging to the revolution.

“The likes of Kudzanai Chipanga, his deputy Mpehlabayo Malinga, Youth League commissar Innocent Hamandishe, Youth League secretary for finance, Tongai Kasukuwere, and the wing’s secretary for external affairs, Anastancia Ndhlovu had become the voice and face of the Youth League, looting and plundering at the expense of millions of grassroots youth they purported to represent. They would say ‘Pana Amai ndopane Mwana’, but we say the youths belong to the revolution and not to individuals.

“We take exception to the vulgar language which had become part of Mrs Mugabe’s vocabulary and clearly showed that she lacked grooming and true motherhood. It is unfortunate that the President allowed her to usurp executive authority from him thereby destroying both the party and Government,” she said.

The Youth League said it would investigate activities and assets of Chipanga and his allies.

They called on President Mugabe to rest and become an elder statesman.

“The course of justice should take its path without fear or favour.

“All criminals, particularly the likes of Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao, Ignatius Chombo, Letina Undenge, Mandiitawepi Chimene and others should pay dearly for causing untold suffering to Zimbabweans.

“Upholding of the party and national constitution is of paramount importance as such we are recommending that all the expulsions which were done in the Youth League from 2014 onwards be declared null and void.

“We also strongly condemn the unprocedural expulsion of our Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa from both the party and Government and recommend immediate reinstatement,” she said.