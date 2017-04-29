Young author on the rise

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter

At only 11 years, Budiriro 1 Primary student Lisa T D Nyashanu has released her first book and she is already working on a second one.

Titled “Whom to Blame”, the book is about child marriages, something that really bothers the young writer.

“I was inspired to write about this topic because it is affecting a lot of young people and instead of it coming to an end, child marriages are becoming more and more prevalent. ‘Whom to Blame’ tries to find out who is to be blame for causing child marriages. Personally I think parents are culprits,” said Lisa.

While her fellow classmates will be playing during break time, Lisa secludes herself to a quiet place where she will write and find story inspirations.

“I always have a lot of school work to do, so break time is the time I dedicate to my books. I write whatever comes in my mind. It took me three months to finish this book.”

In her book, Lisa speaks out about how child marriages is ruining young people’s future. Lisa said she was inspired to write after reading a book that she loved.

“Last year in December, I read a book called ‘Daisy in the Sun’. It was so simple and I really enjoyed it. I told myself that I can also write a book and I did it,” she said.

Her mother, Mrs Dapi, said at first she did not believe that her child was talented until she read something she had written.

“She would come home with books and tell me to read her stories. I threw them away because I did not think that she could actually write a story. I am a proud mother,” said Mrs Dapi.

“Last year I met Mr Chifunyise at the Book Fair and he encouraged me to keep on writing. He gave me his number and said I should call him anytime if I ever needed help,” said Lisa.

Currently, Lisa is working on her book called “Before sun Rises”, which is an adventure novel and she hopes to release it in August.