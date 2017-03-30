Yadah Stars bubbling

Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP newboys Yadah Stars will get their campaign underway in the big league on Saturday and coach Jairos Tapera believes with the anointing from club owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, they will shake the top-flight league.

They will take on Harare City at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to the season, we leave everything to God to help us with the anointing of our Prophet Magaya,’’ said Tapera who has returned home from a brief spell in South Africa to take charge of the newboys.

“We are hoping for a positive result that will please everybody.

“We are a new kid on the bloc, we haven’t tasted a derby match and this is our first derby and we want a positive result. We respect Harare City.’’

There is a wave of grand expectations at the club and interim Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, even believes Yadah Stars will finish among the top four at the end of the campaign.

Mpandare, who is one the football pundits on ZTV’s authoritative Monday night football magazine programme, Game Plan, picked Yadah Stars among the clubs he feels will finish in the top four.

Magaya, who says he is also the club’s technical advisor, says he wants his men to deliver the title.

The club yesterday was busy registering some of the players they acquired like Wellington Kamudyariwa, Moses Gutu, Brian Chikwinya and former Chicken Inn forward Moses Demera.

The Premier Soccer League have released the fixture programme with clubs such as Harare City and Dynamos opening their campaigns at unfamiliar home ground, National Sports Stadium, waiting for the completion of renovations at Rufaro.

CAPS United will begin their defence with an away tie at Maglas on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ZIFA have given PSL permission to stage matches at various stadia across the country while authorities work on the facilities which would re-inspected.

The PSL, working closely with ZIFA, have this year started implementing the FIFA Connect programme which helps clubs to register in a systematic way.

Ahead of the season kick-off on Saturday, top-flight clubs are currently registering players through the online platform.

Yesterday, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said the association and the clubs will reap benefits from the online platform.

“It is very important and ZIFA is also set to benefit from this online platform as they will be able to gather data of their stakeholders around the world.

“Players are now being registered in a systematic way and there is exchange of information online across the borders.

“It is easy to share the information and also addresses problems such as double registration.

“The football association is now able to see and control transfers, control and fight age-cheating,” said Gwesela.

Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Yadah FC (NSS), ZPC Kariba v How Mine (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Chapungu v Triangle (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Tsholotsho v Hwange (Dulivadzimu).

Sunday: Dynamos v FC Platinum (NSS), Shabanie v CAPS United (Maglas), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields).