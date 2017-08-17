Xi asks students to ‘take root’ in society

BEIJING. — Chinese President Xi Jinping asked a group of college students to “take root” in Chinese society to learn the situation of the country and its people and to improve their talent and abilities via innovation and entrepreneurial activities.

He also hoped that students could strengthen their willpower through hard work in order to realise the value of their lives while Chinese people strive for the realisation of the Chinese Dream.

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Tuesday in a letter in response to college students who took part in the third China College Students’ “Internet Plus” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

The students visited Yan’an, a revolutionary base in north-west China’s Shaanxi Province, to help the people there to lift themselves out of poverty and build a moderately prosperous society.

“I’m very happy that you have not only made a positive impact, but also gone through ideological education there,” President Xi said in the letter.

The students followed the footprints of China’s revolutionary pioneers in Yan’an, learned from the spirit of the base, and integrated their own dreams with the Chinese Dream, which reflects the diligent and promising image of Chinese youth today, President Xi continued.

Ongoing efforts by groups of young talent are needed to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society, and achieve socialist modernisation and the great revival of the Chinese nation, he noted.

“Today, we are closer to the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than any other time in history,” President Xi said.

“The young generation who are aspirant, responsible and have lofty ideals, are the ceaseless strength for the realisation of the great revival.”

A total of 1.5 million college students participated in the programme. Two groups travelled to Yan’an in April and July respectively, after which they wrote a letter to Xi and told him about the knowledge they gained and their thoughts from the trip. — Xinhua.