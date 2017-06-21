Woza, dearth of opposition and donor funding

Peacemaker Zano Correspondent

A recent interview between Women of Zimbabwe Arise (WOZA) leader Jennie Williams and a reporter of a local private daily paper shows the former has seen the light and lost interest in the directionless politics of opposition parties in Zimbabwe.From the look of things, the poor performance by most opposition parties, especially the MDC-T, has infuriated Williams to the point of discrediting them as future leaders of this country. In the interview, Williams lambasted the Women Electoral Convergence led by MDC-T’s deputy president Thokozani Khupe, National People Party’s leader Joice Mujuru and MDC’s Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, claiming these women were more interested in positions than advancing the cause of women.

Most of MDC-T’s top allies have lost faith in that party. The MDC-T, which has been challenging the revolutionary Zanu-PF party since 2000, has proved that it is not able to represent the interests of the people. When people go to the ballot box to cast their votes, they don’t vote for the purpose of voting, but make serious considerations. The electorate vote for a political party which has policies that cater to their needs.

Willams, who was given the US government’s International Women of Courage Award in 2007, pretends to be representing the interests of women while, in fact, she is singing for her supper just like her counterparts in the opposition circles. Williams, together with her Woza co-leader, Magodonga Mahlangu, were once awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award, which was presented by former US president Barack Obama. Such accolades are only a means to an end – funding.

Just like other civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country, WOZA used to work in cahoots with Tsvangirai’s opposition party. Now that funders are avoiding Tsvangirai for his electoral losses, Williams finds it timely to abandon the embattled opposition leader. Most people are aware that the bond that previously tied Williams and MDC-T was nothing other than donor funds.

In other words, Williams and Tsvangirai are fighting from the same corner as demonic regime change agencies.

It is known that most CSOs are covers for hostile forces in Zimbabwe. Instead of providing services to communities, most of them are found interfering in Government programmes. If truth be told, CSOs have a specific agenda – regime change, when they should be trying to maintain institutional independence, political neutrality and nation building.

Williams and her colleagues were involved in a number of protests, some of which turned violent. This was been done to increase their visibility on the ground so that their Western masters could recognise their efforts in destabilising the Government. Inasmuch as protests are constitutional, at times it is wiser for people to air their concerns in a peaceful manner.

Most opposition outfits have been complaining about the decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to award the tender to supply Biometric Voter Registration kits to a Chinese firm, Laxton Group Limited. NERA threatened to organise protests over ZEC’s decision. MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said the State Procurement Board had directly influenced ZEC to award the tender to the Chinese company because ZANU-PF has strong bonds of friendship with the Communist Party of China.

However, because of MDC-T’s policy inconsistencies, Tsvangirai suddenly made a U-turn. Tsvangirai now says ZEC has done a great job by selecting the Laxton Group since the company is known worldwide for its ability to supply BVR kits.