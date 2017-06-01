Women’s League fills vacant posts

Herald Reporters

The zanu-pf Women’s League national executive council yesterday announced the appointment and reassignment of three of its key members to fill in vacant posts left by the departure of Comrades Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.

Cde Sandi Moyo deputised Women Affairs secretary Dr Grace Mugabe, while Cde Mahoka was secretary for finance. The two resigned following countrywide demonstrations over allegations of indiscipline and corruption.

zanu-pf Women’s League secretary for Administration Cde Letina Udenge yesterday said Cde Thokozile Mathuthu had been elevated to the position of deputy secretary for Women Affairs, replacing Cde Sandi Moyo.

Cde Mathuthu was the secretary for information and publicity prior to her appointment and has been replaced by Cde Judith Ncube, who prior to this latest reassignment was secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement.

Cde Caroline Mugabe replaced Cde Mahoka as secretary for finance. Cde Mugabe was deputy secretary for Transport and Social Welfare prior to her latest appointment.

“The appointments have been filled by hard working people. The Women’s League will become more efficient in executing its mandate. This will enhance its productivity. The secretary for Women’s Affairs, Dr Grace Mugabe is an astute leader with result-based approaches and the right human resources will see the league growing to the next higher level,” said Dr Udenge soon after the appointments. The appointments and re-assignments are in accordance with Article 26, Section 264 of the zanu-pf constitution.

The Women’s League national executive council also said the Mashonaland East Provincial Women’s League executive council which had no substantive chairwoman since last year, the national executive council in consultation with the province had co-opted Cde Mary Jonasi to the position of provincial chairperson.

Cde Jonasi takes over from Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga who was holding the post on an acting capacity. Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka faced allegations of undermining the authority of Dr Mugabe, with the later facing a further charge of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

During a rally at the zanu-pf headquarters last year, Cde Mahoka likened VP Mnangagwa to a duck for his alleged silence in the zanu-pf succession matrix. Cde Mahoka also dared President Mugabe to say whether he had sent Mr Charamba to have an interview with ZiFM Stereo.

Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka also stood accused of embezzling funds sourced from local prophets, businesspeople and corporates using Amai Mugabe’s name and without her knowledge.

They reportedly received $20 000 from Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo and shared the loot.

They also took another $100 000 from a local prophet and shared it. The party has ordered the two to return the loot. Before their resignations, Cdes Sandi Moyo and Mahoka had seen a wave of demonstrations being held against them in all the provinces.