Woman raped by ‘Good Samaritan’

Sheillah Mapani Herald Reporter

A Harare man appeared in court on Wednesday for raping a desperate Mhangura woman he had booked into a hotel, and promised to marry her to conceal the crime.

Arnold Bwakura (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa facing charges of rape.

He was remanded in custody to December 13.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on November 15 this year, around midnight, the complainant alighted from a commuter omnibus at Market Square bus terminus together with Bwakura.

It is alleged that they were both coming from Buhera and the complainant was going to Mhangura, but had no place to spend the night.

The court heard that Bwakura offered to assist her.

He allegedly took her to a hotel where he booked a room for the night.

It is the State’s case that Bwakura left the complainant in the room, but took the keys.

He allegedly returned after a few minutes and told the complainant that they were going to share the room and that she should entertain him.

Bwakura then forcibly removed her clothes and raped her.

The court further heard that after the rape, Bwakura promised to marry the complainant and asked her not to report the case. The complainant later reported the matter to the police.