Woman loses $8k to car dealer

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

A HARARE man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly swindling $8 000 from a client in a botched car deal. Munyaradzi Chauraya (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of theft of trust property. He was remanded to November 23 on $100 bail. Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on an unknown date, Chauraya created a Facebook page called “CARS FOR CASH”.

Allegations are that on October 5, 2015, Clara Hambury, who was looking for a truck to buy, phoned Chauraya and asked him to show her some of the vehicles that were on offer. Further allegations are that Chauraya, using the social messaging application WhatsApp, sent pictures of an Isuzu single-cab (registration number ABD 9313) to Hambury and told her the vehicle was being sold for $8 000 at an auction in Bluffhill.

The court heard that Hambury subsequently withdrew $8 000 from her CABS account and gave it to Chauraya to purchase the vehicle on her behalf. Chauraya, who had promised to deliver the vehicle as soon as he purchased it, reportedly converted the money to his own use. Hambury lodged a complaint with the police, leading to his arrest.