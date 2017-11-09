Woman helps male friend commit rape

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

An 18-year-old woman yesterday appeared in court accused of drugging her female friend and pinning her down while assisting her male friend to rape her. Mary John appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa, jointly charged with Tapiwa Mupepa (21) on rape and kidnapping charges. Mr Ruvetsa denied the pair bail and advised them to apply at the High Court.

The pair, both from Hatcliffe Extension in Harare, are expected back in court on November 22. Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa is alleging that on November 3 this year, the complainant was at John’s house. The court heard that John gave the complainant an unknown drug and she fell asleep between 1pm and 7pm.

It is alleged that during the time the complainant was unconscious, Mupepa had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The complainant allegedly woke up around 7pm naked and saw Mupepa lying next to her, also naked. It is alleged that the following day at around 8pm Mupepa pinned the complainant’s legs while John held her hands tightly. He allegedly raped her again.