Woman hammers boyfriend to death

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Bureau

A Mberengwa woman went berserk and struck her boyfriend with a hammer on the head several times in a dispute over alleged infidelity.

The incident happened last week.

Sibikwaphi Ngwenya (29) of Mahere Village under Chief Bankwe appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Ms Evia Matura facing murder charges.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to November 23.

Ms Matura advised Ngwenya to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Amos Ncube told the court that Ngwenya and her boyfriend, Monias Ncube, had a misunderstanding at around 10pm on November 23, over alleged infidelity.

Mr Ncube said the now deceased Monias confronted Ngwenya accusing her of being unfaithful to him.

The court heard that a heated argument ensued between the two resulting in Ngwenya taking a hammer and striking Monias three times on the head and he collapsed and fell unconscious while bleeding profusely.

Mr Ncube said Monias later died as a result of the injuries.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Mberengwa North legislator Cde Tafanana Zhou has expressed concern at the increasing number of murder cases in Mberengwa.