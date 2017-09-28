Woman burns self to death

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

A 33-year-old Harare woman burnt herself to death in a top-of-the-range car behind the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday morning. Police suspect the incident might have been triggered by a domestic dispute and investigations were underway to establish what could have happened. Police national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“It is confirmed that a 33-year-old woman was found dead in a family car behind the National Sports Stadium along Golden Quarry road. The woman had left home in a family car taking children to school. She left her husband and an aunt at home. She took long to return and the family decided to follow her. They found the car in flames and the woman had died inside the car. The car was burnt beyond recognition. Police suspect a domestic dispute might have caused the woman to kill herself, although details were still sketchy.” he said.

“As police, we are investigating circumstances and the nature of the dispute,” said Chief Supt Nyathi. Also, as police we are saying when you have domestic disputes you should resolve them by engaging close family members, churches and traditional leaders rather than resorting to taking lives.

“Children will suffer as they will be left with no breadwinners.”