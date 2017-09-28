Woman burns self to death

September 28, 2017 Crime & Courts, Top Stories

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent
A 33-year-old Harare woman burnt herself to death in a top-of-the-range car behind the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday morning. Police suspect the incident might have been triggered by a domestic dispute and investigations were underway to establish what could have happened. Police national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“It is confirmed that a 33-year-old woman was found dead in a family car behind the National Sports Stadium along Golden Quarry road. The woman had left home in a family car taking children to school. She left her husband and an aunt at home. She took long to return and the family decided to follow her. They found the car in flames and the woman had died inside the car. The car was burnt beyond recognition. Police suspect a domestic dispute might have caused the woman to kill herself, although details were still sketchy.” he said.

“As police, we are investigating circumstances and the nature of the dispute,” said Chief Supt Nyathi. Also, as police we are saying when you have domestic disputes you should resolve them by engaging close family members, churches and traditional leaders rather than resorting to taking lives.

“Children will suffer as they will be left with no breadwinners.”
  • sambiri

    You didn’t call to bid me goodbye, will miss you mom. RIP

    • Exekiel Bushu

      Ko iyi ndeipi yawava kupinda nayo mufesi ??????

    • Ndlovu4482

      So sad ,what really transpired

  • fresh

    so the car was burnt beyond recognition but they could still identify the woman? in minutes? ok

    • Tigeress

      Possible . Human remains can be identified via dental bones which take time to burn out

    • valembe

      When the family got there the car was still identifiable but because the fire brigade attendants were looking for money at the banks or there was no water to put out the fire, the car was burnt beyond recognition.

    • aboubaka

      it shows how shallow our reportage is now and the editor still goes ahead with publishing. its so sad

  • Ray Mbada

    I thought as Police details, your first port of call is Foul play. Now that you decide to suspect suicide and pinning it to have derived from domestic issues, then we are tempted to think you know, you have been told of the issue but you are still looking for better ways to put it. Pamwe chikomba chacho chinotyisa kuchitaura hamheno.

    • James Ndemera

      Yeah. Its a very suspicious story. burning one’s self in a car is not the usual or even suspected choice a person who wants to kill themselves will use.
      Furthermore from self inflected burning the victim usually begins to wildly run as the actual pain is felt. Her being found in the car without trying to leave it is very suspicious.
      i think there is more foul play than sucide.

  • Ndlovu4482

    Not adding up

  • Tigeress

    Why burn the Toyota Hilux? Selfish woman.

  • Wellington

    Isnt it the woman story circulating in the social networks that she was caught cheating. We await the full story

  • eliah

    wrong solution by this mom

  • James Ndemera

    How can the first issue be suicide under such circumstances. One burning themselves in a car is really an unthinkable event. It looks more like she was killed and the car was burnt to hide evidence. The extent one goes to kill themselves does not usually entail burning themselves in vehicle. I encounter a lot of criminal cases and crime series shows and definable don’t think she was committed suicide.

  • Sengu RaMudhara

    Was it established beyond reasonable doubt that the husband never left the house …anogona kunge abuda onopisa mukadzi odzoka kumba…..

  • NOT DDING UP

    VERY SHALLOW REPORT!!!! WHAT MADE POLICE THINK IT’S DOMESTIC VIOLENCE? WHICH DISPUTE DO THEY KNOW? WHERE DID THEY GET THAT INFORMATION? NOT ADDING UP