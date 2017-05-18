Winter Jazz Festival beckons

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka Entertainment Reporter—

The big bash of the annual Winter Jazz Festival takes place at City Sports Centre in Harare on June 27. A number of events will take place during the three-day event that runs from June 26-28. The events take place at venues that include Dandaro Inn, Book Cafe and Ice ‘n’ Fire Pamuzinda.The big bash at City Sports Centre will bring together musicians that include Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu, Tanga Wekwa Sando and Ammara Brown.

Speaking about the festival, Tanga Wekwa Sando said he was happy to return to the annual fête after a long time.

“I can’t even remember when I last performed at the festival, it’s been a long-time but yes, it feels good to be back. Tichange tichiridza nziyo dzinodiwa nevanhu idzodzo (we are going to play all the favourite hits).

“I really look forward to it and be part of the event.

“I think 2014 is a good year and we want to contribute to the show,” Tanga said.

Previously, the “Wake” singer could not make it to the festival due to contractual issues beyond his control.

However, the return of Tanga at the grand stage is likely to excite the mature listeners or is it “Boyz Dzetonaz” who have been longing to see their idol on stage.

There is no doubt Tanga, who does his things to perfection, will be equal to the task.

He can be groovy if he wants to and laid back if he wants to, but on the whole, Tanga knows when and how to thrill his fans.

Given such versatility, Tanga has earned a permanent slot at Misty’s in Newlands where he serenades fans with some township love rhythms.

His comeback album “Katsindi” featuring a collaborative single called “Love Aziko” with one of the pioneering urban grooves outfits – Extra Large – is a favourite of many.

The album has proved to all and sundry that Tanga is still at the top of his game with music which feel a lot like the Tanga Wekwa Sando of the old.

Yes, the Tanga who brought you the hits such as “Wake”, “Paidamoyo”, “Manetwork”, “Buhera” and “Nyenyedzi”.

Those who are going to turn up at the City Sports Centre will not be disappointed as the granddad of township music takes to the stage.

Another good thing about Tanga is that he doesn’t waste when he takes to the stage.

His mission is to thrill and excite his audiences.

It is always a joy to watch Tanga and Chibhodhoro do their thing on stage.

The two have a formidable combination that not only excites but also moves the crowd. By the way you can expect surprises from an artiste whose versatility is as varied as Tanga, who draws influences from funk, afro-jazz, rock, soul and what have you.

Like one critic said: “Tanga’s music exudes such power and beauty that invokes in Zimbabweans a sense of pride and belonging.”

Organiser of the event, Josh Hozheri was optimistic that all the performing artistes will hold their own at the gig.