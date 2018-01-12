ADDIS ABABA. – “By declaring 2018 the African Anti-Corruption Year, the African Union (AU) policy making organs have given a strong push forward in our collective efforts towards a peaceful and secure Africa… Indeed Corruption kills”, underlined the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, in the introductory chapter of the concept note on the African Union (AU) theme of the year 2018 : “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”.

That notwithstanding, Aspiration 3 of Agenda 2063 for Africa’s Transformation seeks to instill a universal culture of good governance, democratic values, gender equality, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law; while Aspiration 4 recognises that these values/principles are necessary pre-conditions for a peaceful and conflict-free continent.

According to Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, corruption is an endemic that affects people’s daily lives, from poorly built roads, to unequal access to healthcare and medicine, to crime and violence in our communities and across borders, to political choices distorted by money and greed among other societal ills.

A lot has been done over the last 15 years since the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).Governments and non-state actors have raised awareness of the devastating effects of corruption on human rights, civil and political rights, social and economic rights alike.

They have mounted advocacy campaigns to influence national, regional, continental and global agendas demanding for systemic change. Working with a wide range of partners, they have adhered to globally accepted anti-corruption standards, developed innovative tools / approaches and carried out research to deepen the collective understanding of corruption and its many ugly facets. A lot more can still be done.

Consequently, the AU Chairperson is calling on Member States, regional economic communities, civil society organizations together with citizens (women, men and young people alike), AU organs and all other stakeholders to work together, in 2018 and beyond, so as to lift the burden of corruption out of the lives of the millions of Africans affected, particularly the poor and marginalized groups in the society.

Worth noting is that the 30th AU Summit scheduled to take place from 22 – 29 January 2018 at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will hold as follows:

22nd– 23rd January 2018: 35th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee

25th to 26th January 2018: 32nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council

28th to 29th January 2018: 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union



Source: Directorate of Information and Communication