Winky D speaks on strategy of few shows

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Live performances have become the major source of income for Zimbabwean musicians who have been hit hard by piracy.

Gone are the days when the musicians would depend on sales of their music on their local market.

It has become a norm for the musicians who go for the whole year doing live performances each weekend and some even go for midweek shows trying to make ends meet.

However, dancehall star Wallace Chirimuko aka Winky D seems to be taking a different route as he holds a few shows within a year.

Despite being one of the crowd pullers in the country, the musician believes in doing few shows in one year.

He is currently on a national tour courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment a promotional company that has turned the fortunes of Zimbabwean music.

His manager Jonathan Banda said after the tour they will make a break before taking their act to other countries.

“We should not overdose our fans, but we do most of our work outside the studio and give them the best,” said Banda.

“We spend most of our time working on projects and our stage work so that we please our fans when we get to them. When we don’t have anything new to offer to them we don’t go to them,” he said.

He said they have lined up several shows across the country to celebrate their recent achievement at National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) with their fans.

“This first quarter of the year we are concentrating on our local shows before we take our acts to other countries,” he said.

Tonight he performs at Pagomba Café in Beitbridge as part of his national tour.

Next weekend he proceeds to Chinhoyi, Bindura Kwekwe and goes to Bulawayo in the following weeks.

“We feel it was proper to have a tour in the first quarter of the year promoting our new album “Gafa Futi”. The strategy of having few shows in a year has worked in our favour,” he said.

Banda said after the tour they will not stop working on several projects.

“We have several projects that are in the pipeline but we cannot divulge them as of now,” said Banda.

He is looking forward to the shows as they will be playing both old and new songs.

“This year started on a high note for us. We really appreciate the support we are getting from our fans,” said Banda.

The album has songs “Gafa Toi Toi” and “Panorwadza Moyo” that became hits and have been played in most public places.

It will be a double celebration as promoters of the event 2 Kings Entertainment celebrates their promoter of the year award.

The promotional company’s director Dee Nosh said it was not enough if they would not celebrate with their fans in several parts of the country.