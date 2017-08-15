Winky D serenades Zvishavane

Munyaradzi Doma From Zvishavane

Talented dancehall artiste Winky D left his Zvishavane fans clamouring for more when he put an exciting performance at the Caravan Park last weekend.

The Ninja president as the artiste is known by his many fans, came on stage early Sunday morning — at 1am as he went on to perform for 2 hours 20 minutes none stop.

The 2 Kings Entertainment show dubbed The Gafa Tour lived up to its billing as Winky D also performed a new song for his fans titled “Madrinks mucup”.

“MaGafa I will sing for you a new song for summer, you just have to listen to the lyrics, as you know winter is gone so we got a new song for summer,” he said, much to the cheer of fans.

Part of the lyrics of the song go, “nekuti musama pachanwiwaa. Nhasi tovapaa prezha syllabus, ndabvaa ndavapaa malessonss saka ndiriblaz”.

Though it was the first time to perform it (song) for the Zvishavane fans, it proved that it became an instant hit for the fans evidenced by the wild cheers he received while performing it.

Backed by his Vigilance Band, Winky D who was clad in a white outfit and a red tee-shirt, sang songs from his discography as he opened his performance with the song “Chi extraterrestrial” and he signed off with the song “Daddy” which proved to be one of the crowd’s favourite.

He thanked his fans for having been there for him throughout his career saying had it not been for them, he would not have been where he is today.

Dancehall artiste Legion and some deejays had kept the large crowd entertained before Winky D performed.