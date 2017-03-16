Why God created you: Part 2

If God was not creating another god He should have chosen another design different from His own. God had several other images, why design a person in your own image and likeness if you do not want him to be called by your name? If we are not gods why the same image and likeness that God has.

What you dominate in life becomes inferior to you. In other words, God designed you so that you may be worshipped.

That was His plan and that is why He created you just like Him. He then placed you on a separate planet where He is not in charge and every creation there was handed over to you for you to dominate and rule over as a king over God’s creation.

Which means there is an element of worship given and dedicated to you as a god to rule, give names and control every activity on planet earth.

If God was not creating another god He should have chosen another design different from His own. God had several other images, why design a person in your own image and likeness if you do not want him to be called by your name? If we are not gods why the same image and likeness that God has. What God was simply doing was duplicating Himself, He needed to see Himself not on a mirror but on something that looks exactly like Him in appearance and in dominion.

You were not created in the Book of Genesis but Genesis simply carries a record of how you were transferred from heaven. That is why Genesis does not contain information on how God created Heaven but the heavens.

Genesis Chapter 1 onwards deals with the creation of the heavens; the skies and the earth. It does not include the account of the creation of the Heaven where He stays, it is not recorded. If that stage is skipped by the Bible that is also how your creation as a spirit was skipped.

You were created as part of the heavenly beings as a spirit, created by God to stay in Heaven. We were there for a very long time until God had a plan to create another planet which is not called heaven but earth. Heaven was already in existence for years before the earth.

He created the earth and finished it, in the same way that He sent Jesus to earth. God then looked for people that could volunteer to come on this planet carrying His mandate.

They would come to execute His mind, extend the Heaven by bringing it down on the earth so that exactly as it is in Heaven it may be so also on the earth. We are the ones that volunteered to come.

The creation of man that you see in the Book of Genesis was simply the process of transition. God could not send Adam to a place that was not prepared, He created the earth and a uniform for Adam which is the physical body.

Every time you look at God He never took people to a place which was not complete. Even when He brought Israel out of Egypt He was talking about a land that flows with milk and honey.

He did not bring them out first and then created the land, the land was there before they came out. Even in the Book of John Jesus said “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also”. (John 14:3) A place where you are supposed to belong has to be created before you are transferred.

God came down and created a physical body for the man that was already in existence. When man was formed and fashioned from the dust of the ground, that was the creation of the man of the dust and that is what is recorded in the Book of Genesis, not your creation as a spirit.

The man that was formed from the dust is the man that is recorded in the Book of Genesis, not the spirit man. When the man of the dust was formed God then breathed into his nostrils the breathe of life.

That breathe of life was not oxygen but the real Adam who was being placed inside of the physical man because his house was complete. The spirit man was the one who was commanded to have dominion over the earth and the earth included the dust from which the physical man was made from.

Your physical body is also the earth you are supposed to dominate and if you listen to the instruction of God you have to dominate from the inside. Your physical body is the first earth that you need to master, you must have dominion over your own flesh.

In your physical body there is a king who stays inside, who was given dominion over your physical body which is his earth as well. Having power and dominion over the fish it means rulership over everything that is contained in the waters.

Your physical body is around 60 percent water and that is where viruses and gems swim, they are supposed to be dominated by the inner man. Every creeping thing in your physical body should be dominated by the inner man.

Having dominion over the earth is not simply having dominion over your environment, it is actually having dominion over your own flesh. It is possible to govern your physical body, you can even redesign your physical body and bring about the shape that you prefer.

All that is dominion over the earth, the dust, sand and waters that are flowing in your physical body. You can determine what happens in your physical body because you were given power over the earth, your body is the first and closest earth.

We have dominion over the earth which means every creature is below us. If you go to any nation where they value animal rights over human rights it is an error under the sun. As long as you can see anything on the earth whether flying, swimming or creeping you have to dominate it.

Even if it is the devil, it is up to you whether he is flying or creeping you have to dominate every creation including demons. If there is a demon creeping in your physical body understand that you have dominion over it.

In the Book of Revelation 12:7 it is amazing how they managed to have victory in the heavens. (And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought with his angels.) We really want to know how they fought because you cannot have dominion if you do not know how to fight.

You have to be taught how to deal with the devil because war is the only language the devil understands.

That was his prescription in heaven, war; you do not have to negotiate with the devil. War is what the devil understands but not many people are ready to fight.

They want victories but they do not want battles. Remember when they fought; these are spirits and how exactly did they fight?