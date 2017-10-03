WHO WILL BE KINGS?…Final weekend thriller looms large

Lawrence Moyo H-Metro Editor

IN the last nine domestic Premiership championship races, eight were decided in the final two weekends and, it appears, everything is pointing towards another repeat of those thrilling battles this year amid interesting twists and turns.

The 2015 season was an exception when Chicken Inn galloped four points clear of Dynamos, who lost it when they drew 0-0 with Harare City in Week 25, having seemingly blown the race wide open the previous week with a priceless victory over the Gamecocks in the City of Kings. But all the good work the Glamour Boys did in Bulawayo that afternoon was eroded by their dropping of two points the following weekend in a goalless draw against Harare City and, like the other 14 teams, they had to watch from a distance as Chicken Inn won their first league title in their history.

The run of tight finishes had apparently started in 2008 when Monomotapa won the title by two points after runners-up Dynamos suffered a shock loss at Masvingo United on the penultimate weekend of the championship race. Then, in the following season, a Gunners side that was punching above their weight, were crowned champions with a four-point cushion over runners-up Dynamos, their 2-0 victory over the Glamour Boys in the penultimate weekend providing the decider of the championship race.

In 2010 the title went to Motor Action on the final day as Joey Antipas’ Mighty Bulls clinched the championship on goal difference ahead of Dynamos who, for the third straight season, had to contend with the bridesmaids tag. But, having been runners-up in the previous three seasons, the Glamour Boys finally got it right when they won the 2011 championship on the final day by virtue of a better goal difference than FC Platinum as both teams were victorious on the final day.

DeMbare’s 1-0 victory over the Zvishavane miners in the penultimate game of the season at Mandava, where a draw would have been enough for FC Platinum to be champions the following week, proved the decisive blow inflicted by the Harare giants. In 2012, Dynamos won the title on the final day, again on goal difference, ahead of Highlanders despite drawing the final game at Hardbody in Gweru while Bosso won at Blue Rangers.

In 2013, the final day drama saw Dynamos win the title on goal difference after chockers Harare City drew 2-2 away to CAPS United while DeMbare (2-0 vs Black Mambas) and Highlanders (3-1 vs Shabanie Mine) won their final fixtures. The following year, DeMbare snatched the title from the jaws of ZPC Kariba, who were already preparing for a feast and a place in the history books, on the final day as they beat How Mine 2-0 while the Kariba side lost to CAPS United.

Last year, CAPS United hung on to a 1-0 victory at Chapungu to fend off FC Platinum who finished two points behind. Last weekend, the PSL title race took another twist as leaders Dynamos emerged as the only victors among the leading sides while their three rivals dropped crucial points amid indications the winner might be decided on the final week.

Ngezi Platinum were expected to dislodge Dynamos, at least for 24 hours, when they hosted relegation-threatened Tsholotsho at Baobab on Saturday but a goalless draw — in which the lightweights fought gamely for a point — means they will have to wait at least two more match days to have another opportunity. On the same day, FC Platinum also stood a chance to become log leaders when they hosted defending champions CAPS United at Mandava.

Coach Norman Mapeza’s charges were top of the Premiership until the dying stages when the visitors grabbed a very late equaliser, which meant FC Platinum could only move level on points with Dynamos. Former leaders, Chicken Inn needed to keep up with the leaders as they met struggling Highlanders in a Bulawayo derby but things went horribly wrong for Rahman Gumbo as Bosso ran out 4-0 winners.

Dynamos, who had failed to win in their previous three league games against Highlanders (1-1), CAPS United (0-1) and Shabanie Mine (1-1), scrambled a 2-1 win over Harare City that guarantees them at least one match day on top of the Premiership. The 2017 campaign is approaching the home stretch and focus is now on the top four teams’ intriguing title run-in where:

l ALL four title rivals have THREE home and FOUR away games from the remaining SEVEN fixtures.

l Three of the top four teams play two games against title rivals. Only FC Platinum face one game against the top four rivals when they host Ngezi Platinum in the penultimate round of fixtures. Dynamos still have matches against Ngezi and Chicken Inn, Ngezi have Dynamos and FC Platinum while Chicken Inn have Ngezi and Dynamos.

l Two of Dynamos’ four away matches are in Bulawayo against Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers while the other two are against their most successful coach Sunday Chidzambwa in Kariba and Ngezi Platinum under former player and coach, Tonderai Ndiraya.

l Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum play the last games of the season at home while Chicken Inn and FC Platinum will travel to Dynamos and Chapungu respectively.

l Chapungu will play against ALL FOUR title aspirants in the remaining seven match days.

l ZPC Kariba and Tsholotsho will play THREE of the FOUR title rivals in the remaining seven fixtures.

Everything points to a thriller, points will certainly be dropped along the way, and it’s very likely the race will be decided either in the penultimate weekend or final weekend.