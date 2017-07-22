Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Lifestyle Writer

Mirror, mirror mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all?

The stage has been set courtesy of Big Time Investments and it is lights, camera action.

Today is the D-day for the 16 finalists who are vying for the coveted title of Miss World Zimbabwe 2017.

One good thing about this year’s girls is that they are eloquent and they showed this at the sashing ceremony when they introduced themselves to the media.

The glitz and glamour event will be held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course with tickets pegged at $300 for individuals while companies can fork out $3 000 per table.

Last year the pageant did not take place and the country was not represented at Miss World, so it was not fair to send the winner for 2015, Annie Grace Mutambu.

A look at outgoing queen

This year’s Miss World Zimbabwe beauty pageant is following in the steps of last year’s updated format.

The competition was created in 1980 when the national beauty pageant was transformed from Miss Rhodesia after attaining independence.

Later in 2015, Marry Chiwenga took over the pageant after guidance from the late Kiki Divaris.

The year 2015 saw Emily Kachote emerging as the winner then later on was dethroned after some alleged nude pictures scandal, which is against rules of the beauty pageant.

This then saw Mutambu replacing her and she will be the outgoing queen at tonight’s pageant.

Inside this year’s edition

So it is confirmed that the giant marquee has been raised, lights set, amazing stage on point and what is left is for the models to strut themselves.

Close sources said that the stage and lighting are form South Africa just like what was done at Miss Tourism Zimbabwe but this time it is a bit different as it will be hosted outdoors.

Many are still wondering how it would be like.

Dancer and choreographer Hillary Indi is the one handling the girls move and an inside source said this year’s edition will only see three segments taking place.

The girls will showcase cultural wear, swimwear and evening-wear.

Tendai Chirau, pageant spokesperson said they are just following suit on the world standards.

“We are having swimwear because it is there at Miss World. We cannot shun it in Zimbabwe when other countries are following suit,” he said.

The girls too are doing a routine with Jah Prayzah’s song “Chekeche” and a glimpse from the rehearsals showed that if they do exactly what they are taught, definitely it is value for the money for guests.

Again it is a red carpet affair and guests are expected to be in their evening wear.

On the guest of honour, it is not yet certain but it is obvious business mogul from BigTime Investments Justice Maphosa and his team will be present.

There is also a surprise on the winners’ prizes.

The event is said to be one-hour-45-minutes long and the winner will be announced.

Local designers too are given a chance to shine and we cannot wait to see what they can offer.

Host for tonight is Rumbidzayi Takawira, ZBC newsreader affectionately known as “Newsbae”.

In an interview, the bubbly presenter said cannot wait to show the world the stuff she is made of.

She said would be dressed by Posh owned by businesswoman Nomathemba Ndebele.

“I am going to give people what they have been looking for. I read news but I also have the brand to push which is emceeing and I thank Mrs Chiwenga for giving me this platform.

“I will be dressed by Posh and Chiwenga said have another designers who I will be working with. My dresses are a surprise and probably I am changing clothes twice,” she said.

Golden eye will also be on Marry Chiwenga. Once a model, always a model and she has a notch in fashion as was evident at the last edition when her dress wowed the crowd. She looked like a princess from a fairytale.

The galore again is on the line-up of entertainers, from Ringo to Macheso, definitely it is a show not to miss.