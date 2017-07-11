WE’RE THE CHAMPIONS

ZIMBABWE’S cricketers were the toast of the world yesterday after sealing an historic ODI series win over Sri Lanka in Hambantota that charmed the globe and left the players describing it as a day they will never forget.

The Chevrons powered to a three-wicket victory in the final of the five-match ODI series for a 3-2 win to register their first away series victory over a top eight cricket nation in 16 years.

It was also the first win for the Zimbabweans in Sri Lanka.

Some commentators were even describing it as the finest hour for the Chevrons, especially after their recent decline, and their win yesterday sparked a wild party in the Sri Lanka countryside for the Zimbabweans.

It also comes at a time when Zimbabwean sport is enjoying a purple patch and the national football team, the Warriors, were crowned COSAFA Castle Cup champions for a record fifth time on Sunday following a 3-1 win over Zambia.

Sadly, CAPS United, who were representing the country in the CAF Champions League tournament, were knocked out in Algeria following a 1-4 defeat at the hands of USM Alger in Algiers on Sunday night.

But, given this was Makepekepe’s first adventure in the Champions League in 11 years, CAPS United will feel they succeeded expectations after eliminating five-time champions TP Mazembe and also thrashing another five-time champion Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 last week.

Yesterday, the day belonged to the Chevrons who, despite some jitters midway in their chase, still found the character to win a game their dominance merited.

Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire and Sikandar Raza all shone with the bat while Raza and captain Graeme Cremer were sensational with the ball.

Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe captain)

‘’It was a bit . . . I don’t know how to put it. I was under pressure, but we needed just one small partnership to get over the line. Happy that Sikandar came to the party. It turned around very quickly but happy we pulled it off in the end. We knew they were expecting seam on both ends. Raza is a definite weapon with the new ball. I was hoping for a breakthrough or two and he gave us that in the Powerplay. I usually always call heads, decided to change today and it worked out well. This win is very special, fans must be jumping around back home. We knew we’re playing good enough cricket to put them under pressure. ‘’

Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka captain)

‘’We’ve been outplayed in all departments. Credit to Zimbabwe, they gave us a really tough time and we didn’t have any answers. Even though conditions were tough to bat on, 200 was way below what we expected. They have a good batting line-up so 203 was not enough. All the bowlers bowled pretty well, but 203 wasn’t enough. The way the openers batted right throughout — unfortunately they couldn’t do it today.’’

Hamilton Masakadza (Player of the Series)

‘’I was a little bit of pressure coming in the series. The selectors backed me and gave me another shot. I’ve worked on a lot of plans with the batting coach and it’s paid off. We wanted to have a look first up. That’s how Solo has a look, he always has a go. Worked on the sweep quite a lot before coming here.’’

Sikandar Raza (Player of the Match Yesterday)

‘’To win the series with the bunch of boys we’ve had, I can’t be happier. Skipper asked me in the morning and I said I’d like to bowl the first over. He trusted me and it paid off. I’m so happy it worked out for the team.’’

PJ Moor (Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman)

“”So proud of my team mates. A day we won’t forget’’

Stuart Matsikenyeri (Former Zimbabwe batsman)

‘’You make us all so proud! Well done to everyone involved.’’

Zimbabwe’s victory in numbers

2009 — The last time Zimbabwe won a bilateral ODI series away from home, beating Kenya 5-0. Between that series and the Sri Lanka one, they played 12 away bilateral series, with defeats against Afghanistan, a drawn series against Scotland and four series defeats in Bangladesh. Before the start of the series in Sri Lanka, they were ranked 11 in the ICC ODI rankings, with the hosts ranked eighth.

2001 — The last time Zimbabwe won a bilateral ODI series away from home against a Full Member — in Bangladesh. Earlier that year, they also beat New Zealand 2-1. This win in Sri Lanka is only their third bilateral away win against a Full Member team out of a total of 29 series.

96.16 — Strike rate of Zimbabwe batsmen in this series, compared to Sri Lanka’s 88.14. They had a relatively lower average (32.91) than the home team (50.20), and also made fewer 50-plus scores (six against Sri Lanka’s 10), but hit more boundaries: Zimbabwe struck 143 boundaries while Sri Lanka hit 128.

3 — Consecutive home series without a win for Sri Lanka. They lost 1-4 to Australia last year and drew 1-1 with Bangladesh in March this year before this 2-3 defeat to Zimbabwe. The last time they went three successive home series without a win was from 2007 to 2009, losing to England and India (twice).

0 — Zimbabwe players who featured in the top two run-getters or top two wicket-takers in this series. Sri Lanka players topped both lists but they couldn’t seal the series.

4-11 — Sri Lanka’s win-loss record in ODIs in 2017. Their win-loss ratio of 0.363 is their third-worst in any calendar year with 15 or more ODIs. The two years with a poorer ratio were 1985 and 1988.

4 — Consecutive ODIs won by Zimbabwe chasing: this includes all three wins in this series. Before this streak, they had won only one of ten ODIs chasing.

42.35 — Average runs per wicket in this series – the highest in any bilateral series in Sri Lanka. The scoring rate was 5.86, the fourth-highest in a bilateral tournament in the country.

A 16-year drought has ended

This is the first time Zimbabwe have won a five-match ODI series away from home in their history, and just their third bilateral series win away against a Test-playing nation. The last time they won any away series was against Kenya in 2009, before which they had beaten Bangladesh and New Zealand in successive series in 2000-01.

Zimbabwe had never won a bilateral

ODI in Sri Lanka

Prior to this series, Zimbabwe had not beaten Sri Lanka in an ODI in their backyard. Their only win had come in a Champions Trophy fixture against West Indies in Colombo in 2001, and their overall record read 1-14. This time, they came back from 1-2 behind to clinch the series 3-2, thanks largely to a splendid chase in the 4th ODI and exceptional spin bowling today.

Zimbabwe have been losing to

Associates regularly

In the past few years, Zimbabwe have regularly lost to sides outside the top eight like Afghanistan, apart from suffering a reversal against Scotland last month.

While that goes a long way towards explaining the growing strength of Afghanistan, it reflects Zimbabwe’s own dismal form in recent times. Between February 2012 and November 2015, Zimbabwe were 0-16 in bilateral ODIs away from home, in a period where they suffered five successive whitewashes. This result, against Sri Lanka on their home turf, is cause for optimism as they vie to make it to the ten-team ODI World Cup in 2019.

Sri Lanka don’t lose against

lower-ranked sides at home

Before this, Sri Lanka had never lost a home bilateral series against any of West Indies, Bangladesh or Zimbabwe. This is their second successive setback, after a string of drawn series across formats against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe are ranked 11 on the ICC ODI rankings, behind Afghanistan, and 36 rating points behind Sri Lanka in eighth place. — Sports Reporter/Cricinfo/Cricbuzz.