Wenger wants to stay

LONDON. — Arsene Wenger has decided he wants to stay at Arsenal. Manager Wenger will have talks with the Gunners’ board after admitting publicly that he has made up his mind on his future — although insiders insist no final decision has been taken and no imminent announcement is expected. The club say that any decision would have to be a “mutual” one and is not just down to Wenger.

The futures of star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could have a huge impact on that outcome.

However, there is mystery surrounding Ozil.

The Germany international midfielder trained on Friday, but then did not travel for the next day’s defeat at West Brom because Wenger said he had a “hamstring” injury.

Arsenal players were not sure from the final training session, when they practise team shape, as to whether Ozil would have started at the Hawthorns.

But the 28-year-old is still expected to report for international duty, including tomorrow’s friendly with England in Dortmund. Arsenal insist Ozil did not complete Friday’s session and had treatment over the weekend.

Ozil’s future is another worry for Wenger, who could lose him and Chile forward Sanchez this summer as both only have 15 months left on their contracts.

It is believed the representatives of Sanchez and Ozil have got together and both demanded deals worth in excess of £300 000-a-week. They are not budging, which means they are likely to be off.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis thinks Wenger will stay at the Emirates.

After the Baggies’ 3-1 victory at the weekend, Pulis said: “I’ll be surprised if he goes.”

Asked if that is because the Frenchman had told him, he replied, “Yeah, because he told me”.

A growing proportion of Arsenal fans are demanding change when Wenger’s contract expires this summer, and the club are acutely aware that it will not be a universally popular decision.—AFP.