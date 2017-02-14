Wenera star dreams big

Sophia Chese-Msowa Arts Correspondent

Television drama “Wenera”, which started showing almost two years ago has proved to be a force to reckon with and many viewers can’t afford to miss an episode. The drama is improving with each season and credit should be given to the writer and producer, Eddie Ndlovu, for coming up with a strong team of actors. Among the actors is Humba, who is also known as Dembo.

He is the workers’ committee chairperson residing at the Blue House in an area known as KuExtension with his wife Madhiga.

He also lives with his sister-in-law’s son Tsotsi.

Humba has proved to be one of the audience’s favourite and many of his fans would like to know who the man behind the serious and autocratic character is.

He is Conrad Mwanawashe, a journalist by profession.

In an interview, Mwanawashe – who plays Humba – said he enjoys his role on the local television drama, but insisted that his character on set and in real life are completely different.

In the soapie, Humba is the most educated general worker and in his neighbourhood, Extension. So he is knowledgeable about many issues.

Humba does not like to be “led” by anyone especially his wife because he has a “legacy” to protect.

He always finds a way to quickly remind anyone near him that he is the most educated and better character in his circles.

“I am not that arrogant, I am humble, down to earth and affable person with respect for those who have an input in my life,” he said.

Humba has skeletons in his cupboard. He is in an extramarital affair with Mai Zozo (or Bheki) and he is answerable to some missing diamonds.

However, Tsotsi (son to Madhiga’s sister) knows about these skeletons and once in a while pulls the cards to blackmail Humba.

In the most intriguing episode currently, Humba is in remand prison over the missing diamonds applying for bail.

Mwanawashe said fans must look forward to most exciting episodes saying Humba has a lot in store.

“There are many intriguing plots around Humba which viewers should look forward to. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Wenera is Mwanawashe’s second appearance after “Dead End” which hit the small screens in 2015.

“Wenera is my second show on ZBCTV and the more successful of the two. It depicts real life situations and fits very well into Humba’s natural character,” he said.

He is acting part-time, but has a dream to make it big in the industry.

“Currently, acting is part-time because Mwanawashe is a full-time business journalist at The Herald. Acting is a passion. This means filming is usually done after work or over weekends.

“It’s taxing, but thrilling. I am hoping that one day I’ll take acting full time whether locally or abroad as it makes me feel gratified. I love acting.

“But so far although I am happy with my progress I am never satisfied with my performances. I keep working harder to better my last scene. I know in acting you’re as good as your last act,” he said.

He highlighted that he is looking forward to be an international actor soon.

“Lao Tzu said ‘a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step’. I am taking one day at a time, but I believe in five years I should be on the international market, flying the Zimbabwean flag like others before me. I know it’s not going to be easy as it has never been easy, but I am working harder, learning from others and taking criticism” he said.

He said his background which was not a bed of roses has taught him to be a hard worker.

“I have never had it easy in my life, having grown up with my widowed mother and eight siblings selling fruits and vegetables at Kudzanai Bus Terminus in Gweru to fend for the family.

“Sometimes I would miss school for months because school fees were not easy to come by. It was never easy. But we stuck together as a family and fought. Here I am now! This is the life that built character in me and I’ll fight till I make it in this cut-throat business,” he said.

He added that during his spare time he does karate under the leadership of Sensei Samson Muripo at Raylton Sports Club Dojon club.