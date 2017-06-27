WARRIORS ROAR

Petros Kausiyo in SUN CITY, South Africa—

OVIDY KARURU grabbed his first brace in Zimbabwe colours as the Warriors ran riot in their opening COSAFA Castle Cup Group B match at Moruleng Stadium here last night. On a night when the Warriors’ even had the luxury of missing a glut of chances that could have seen them doubling their margin, Karuru’s co-captain Ocean Mushure and substitute Blessing Majarira also found the target in a blistering second half show.

Even their coach Sunday Chidzambwa said soon after the match that he would take the huge win despite the missed opportunities.

Chidzambwa, marking his return to the COSAFA Castle Cup since 2009 when he last won the tournament on home soil, refused to turn one eye to the quarter-final, despite acknowledging he had a strong side.

“I think we have a very good team even though we were restricted to picking just two players each from the PSL clubs.

“But I am not looking beyond our game yet. I am not even thinking about the third game against Seychelles yet. My focus is on the match on Wednesday (against Madagascar),’’ Chidzambwa said.

The Warriors coach also paid special tribute to Herentals striker Majarira, who rose from the bench to grab Zimbabwe’s fourth deep into the three minutes of the referee’s optional time.

But there is no doubt that Karuru, who wore the captain’s armband on the night and led from the front, will relish his Warriors brace for some time.

Yet Karuru had a host of chances to add his name to the elite class of Warriors captains who have scored hat-tricks but the AmaZulu midfielder, playing just behind centre striker Knox Mutizwa fluffed the other opportunities that came his way.

Karuru might have featured for the Warriors in an on-and-off romance with the senior team for eight years but the former Gunners and Masvingo man had never played a COSAFA Castle Cup game with the Warriors.

Last night he celebrated his debut with a brace, while Majarira, introduced in the 80th minute also took his COSAFA bow with a goal that was a result of some fine exchange of passes initiated by midfield hardman Gerald Takwara.

“Of course we might have some experienced players but part of our objective in this competition is to give young players some exposure and Majarira is the leading scorer in one of our Division One leagues scoring 11 goals in 10 games so far this season.

“We only had two days to prepare in Zimbabwe and two days to prepare here so I am happy with the way we have started,’’ Chidzambwa said.

Dynamos skipper Mushure, with a trade mark free-kick from about 20 metres out, grabbed the best goal of the night.

Mushure, who has been a dead ball specialist at DeMbare, let loose a rising thunderbolt in the 77th minute that found its mark into the corner of the net with Muquetua static.

That goal also caught the attention of Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya who tweeted, “superb finish from a free-kick. Zimbabwe leading 3-0 and in control of this match.’’

Yet the otherwise wasteful Warriors needed 43 minutes to finally get their breakthrough against the Mambas.

FC Platinum’s Takwara threaded the ball between the sparse Mambas defence and Karuru latched onto the pass, swept past advancing goalkeeper Antonio Joao Muquetua and placed the ball home.

Karuru then made it two when he rose high to meet with a corner from another of the Warriors rookies on show, Yadah Stars forward Leeroy Mavunga after 64 minutes.

Once the Warriors got their second goal, they played with more conviction and better composure in front of goal and Chidzambwa, clearly looking for a bigger win, also sent more men into the forward line with three of his substitutes on the night — Michelle Katsvairo (62nd minute), Majarira for Talent Chawapiwa, (80th) and Raphael Manuvire who replaced Knox Mutizwa being attack minded.

With Chawapiwa and Mavunga virtually unplayable on the right and left channels, the Warriors continued to pose problems for the Mambas rearguard.

Karuru unselfishly laid the ball on for Mutizwa on the hour mark and the Golden Arrows striker thought he had scored Zimbabwe’s second but Mauritius referee Ahmad Heeralall ruled he had strayed into an offside position although television replays showed otherwise.

Manuvire also thought he had put his name on the score sheet when he fired from close range towards the end but second assistant referee Hensely Petrousse of Seychelles had his flag up for offside on Katsvairo.

But in the end the Warriors were celebrating a confidence boosting victory that could have well set the tone for their campaign in the year that the tournament is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Mozambique, who suffered an early blow to seasoned defender Yannik Infante, never really posed a threat for George Chigova’s goal only twice calling the big goalkeeper into making saves either side of the break.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: George Chigova; Ocean Mushure; Eric Chipeta; Jameson Mukombwe; Jimmy Tigere; Talent Chawapiwa (Blessing Majarira 80th minute) Gerald Takwara; Leeroy Mavunga (Raphael Manuvire 81st minute); Ovidy Karuru,; Knox Mutizwa (Michelle Kastavairo 62nd minute); Liberty Chakoroma

Mozambique: Antonio Joao Muquetua; Yannick Infante ( Danilo Muze 12th minute); Francisco Nelson Simbine; Stelio Jorge Teca; Abilio Moucuona; Mamo Saide (Manuel Gulube 46th minute); Nelson Divrassone; Marufo Baicha; Scander Matimbe; Shelton Jose Dava (Joao Simango 63rd minute); Hermengildo Mario Capena