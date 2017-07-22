Warriors in tight corner as battle royale looms . . . Mhofu to defend impressive home record

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GANGLY defender Denis Dauda will wear the skipper’s armband tomorrow when Zimbabwe take on Namibia in a must-win Africa Nations Championship qualifier at the National Sports Stadium in a remarkable transformation for the centre-back.

Dauda has in the past few weeks been in the eye of a storm after being off-loaded by CAPS United and moving to Yadah Stars.

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa yesterday settled for the Yadah defender to lead the team after Ocean Mushure was ruled out with a swollen knee.

Mushure was injured when he landed awkwardly in the 0-1 defeat to the Brave Warriors in the first leg last week in Windhoek, Namibia.

The medical team has been working round the clock on the captain, but Chidzambwa was forced to drop him from his plans after he failed to recover on time.

Zimbabwe will also be without key players Gerald Takwara, who is recuperating from a bout of flu and winger Talent Chawapiwa, who is expected to leave for his new club in South Africa today.

Defender Jameson Mukombwe was another worry for the veteran coach after the Black Rhinos man picked an ankle injury.

However, Chidzambwa remained upbeat of Zimbabwe’s chances of turning around the deficit after ringing changes to the side by calling over half-a-dozen new players who include midfield wizard Ronald Chitiyo, Devon Chafa, Milton Ncube, Peter Muduhwa, Marshal Mudehwe, Honest Moyo and teenage sensation Leeroy Mavunga who has just returned home from a trial stint in Portugal.

“I would rather say our first game in Namibia was the first half, we are now facing the second half and I think we are ready for the battle.

“Namibia are not a bad side. They played very well. They have very good players and we have to look out on those players and make sure we close them down and at the same time we try to create meaningful challenges and put them away,” said Chidzambwa.

Following last week’s setback, Zimbabwe will need to avoid conceding at home while goals are needed to keep their dream of a fifth successive appearance at the CHAN finals alive.

ZIFA have kept the gate charges at $3 for the cheapest ticket in a bid to woo fans to the stadium.

“If we are to progress to the next stage we have to beat Namibia by two goals or more, so the onus is on us. We have to fight it out, we have the crowd behind us and I think our boys are geared up for the encounter,” said Chidzambwa.

The coach is expected to trim his squad down to 18 by dropping five players after the final training today.

Namibia were expected to arrive last night with a largely unchanged squad.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has kept faith in the squad that won the first leg in Windhoek last Sunday and has added utility man Oswaldo Xamseb and striker Mapenzi Muwanei to widen his options.

Mannetti said they would dedicate the match to one of Namibia’s popular football supporters Robbie Savage who died during the week.

“I now take 20 to Zimbabwe and on Saturday (today) announce the match-day 18.

“It is an important game for us that we dedicate to Robbie and indeed the boys are pumped up and will surely give their all to try and get a good result,” Mannetti said.

The 42-year-old coach also told a Namibian newspaper that the Brave Warriors, who are composed of players that had seen very little competitive action for over a year due to a long-running feud of the country’s football top brass, have prepared for a tough match from the hosts who are keen on revenge.

“I expect an onslaught from Zimbabwe. I don’t expect them to change from their approach in Windhoek. We are not going there to defend the 1-0.

“If they come out all to attack, then they will have to worry about Namibian speed on the counter.

“So for that reason I don’t think it’ll be an attack versus defence scenario for 90 minutes. For us, the match must be approached in a calm and calculated manner,” said Mannetti.

Zimbabwe Squad

Goalkeepers: Herbert Rusawo (Black Rhinos), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Takabva Mawaya (Ngezi Platinum).

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (Yadah FC), Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah), Jimmy Tigere (Harare City), Divine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Milton Ncube (How Mine), Praise Tonha (How Mine), Honest Moyo, Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos).

Midfielders: Marshall Mudehwe (FC Platinum), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS Utd), Innocent Mucheneka (Chicken Inn), Simon Munawa (Highlanders), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Leeroy Mavhunga (Yadah), Devon Chafa (CAPS Utd).

Strikers: Abbas Amidu (CAPS Utd), Francisco Zekumbawire (ZPC Kariba), Prince Dube (Highlanders).

Namibia squad:

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua, Edward Maova.

Defenders: Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan Hanamub, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda.

Midfielders: Ronald Ketjijere (captain), Immanuel Heita, Dynamo Fredericks, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Oswaldo Xamseb.

Strikers: Itamunua Keimuine, Hendrick Somaeb, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei and Muna Katupose.