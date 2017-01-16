WARRIORS’ HEARTY SHOW

January 16, 2017 Sport

WarriorsEddie Chikamhi and Paul Mundandi
Algeria . . . . . .. . . . . . (1) 2

Zimbabwe . .  . . . . . . . (2) 2

ZIMBABWE’s Warriors came within minutes of causing a major upset as they turned on a hearty performance, only to let slip through what could have been a famous victory over Algeria in their African Cup of Nations Group C tie against Algeria last night.

The Warriors were nine minutes away from victory when they were caught on the break as the Desert Foxes rallied from behind to snatch a draw via the effort of their double scorer Riyad Mahrez.

Yet the Warriors had bravely fought from an early setback in which they found themselves trailing after just 12 minutes off a Mahrez curling shot that beat a diving Tatenda Mukuruva.

The Warriors suffered a huge setback to their game plan when talismanic forward Knowledge Musona hobbled off the pitch clutching his hamstring and coach Callisto Pasuwa replaced him with Mathew Rusike.

Zimbabwe, however, did not drop their heads after the double setback of conceding a goal and losing Musona and five minutes later they were back in it with Kuda Mahachi firing home an angled shot that was rich in quality.

Nyasha Mushekwi then put the Warriors ahead for the first time on the night when he cooly struck a penalty after Onismor Bhasera had been felled inside the box.

The Warriors could in the end have won the match with more precision and luck as Khama Billiat, brilliant all night twice came perilously close to finding the target only for the Algerian goalkeeper to deny him.

But it was Zimbabwe’s 81st minute chance that was sent begging by substitute Cuthbert Malajila that denied the southern African nation a memorable win.

Malajila had done well to steal possession inside the Algerian penalty box, but his finishing wasn’t as clinical when coming face-to-face with the goalkeeper.

The Bidvest Wits man also had Mahachi waiting unmarked to pounce but he chose to shoot at the goalkeeper’s outstretched legs.

Pasuwa reminded the reporters who had laughed at him during the pre-match press conference when he suggested that the Warriors were the favourites to win the match, repeating the feat of the 2004 AFCON finals in Tunisia when they humbled the Desert Foxes 1-2.

“I was asked a question which team is the favourite and I said Zimbabwe and you laughed,” said Pasuwa. “But there is no small team in this group. We think this point will motivate our boys to do better when we play our next game.”

Zimbabwe face Senegal in their next match on Thursday. Pasuwa believes the point they got from Algeria will spur his charges to even want to achieve more.

The Warriors showed so much intent in an entertaining match and returned blow-for-blow against the star-studded Algerians.

The Algerians however, came back from the breather firing from all angles. The Warriors did their best to hold on to their lead and had to survive some anxious moments along the way with defender Elisha Muroiwa almost turning the ball into his own nets in a desperate attempt to clear his lines.

Algerian Ramy Bensebaini also crashed his header against the woodwork as Zimbabwe fought for their lives until the 82nd minute when Mahrez found the equaliser from a distance.

“Our main weakness was, maybe, we sat too deep and we were spending the whole day defending. But again we were catching them on the break most of the time and we missed the chances. At this stage you need to be very perfect in front of goal in order for you to win games. You saw the way we missed a chance and they went straight away and equalised. It’s another level of football and we have learnt a lesson too.

“On the point dropped, yes we can say so because it was only nine minutes before full time and we conceded a goal,” said Pasuwa.
  • Significant Watemwa

    team yanga yakafa upfront. Ma onetwo anga achiremba. Especially second half when the boys were tired upfront except for Mushekwi. Khama and Mahachi should have been taken out. And almost all the players were guilty of giving opponents time to control, pass and shoot. Maopponents anga achiregwa achipa pass, achiturner, vangavachingo mhanyisa vanhu until Mahrez scored his second goal. Too many stray passes from the back and Midfield in the second half, Bhasera, Muroiwa, Mahachi and Khama were the main culprits. They were just too tired causing katsande and Danny to work overtime. katsande, Danny, Mushekwi, Muroiwa still had some energy but the rest were out. vanga vaneta. I have also noticed the culture of selfishness yadzoka. yacoster five clear goals today. Also needlessly giving the ball to the opponent nemahowler throughout the match. Keeper ane ake two. Matthew one which caused the first goal by mahrez, Muroiwa one and others. Better luck next time.

  • Madzibaba WeZhas

    Well played our boyz. We deserved those 3 points. However, a point is very good considering the opponent.

    GO WARRIORS GOOOO…..

  • Munyaradzi Mufara

    I think the goalkeeper did His best

  • Muvhitori

    No. Its Pasua who needs to improve. Tell u what. There was supposed to be a double substitution and Ndoro, perfect as he is, was supposed to come in. Pasuwa has this Sunday Marimo mentality where everyone is calling for a good player to come in but he refuses flatly. Pasuwa sold Zimbabwe and the whole of Sadc as well. Kusvika riini? So near yet so far
    Damn

  • jimmy

    defensive tactics doesn’t work pasuwa u gave the opponents time to implement their strategies and tactics by retreating into ur own half. on our next game to defend is by attacking, anyway well tried

  • eliah

    Tinashe Nengomashe aptly summed it , it was a loss to Zimbabwe. The number of chances our team created and the number of goals scored do not reconcile and surely Cuthbert is now over the overhill. However, one thing which i noted from that game is that we currently have a crop of players to be proud of ,real performers of international standard. If these guys fail to make an impression of themselves this time around, then i do not know what the country need to do to bring silver home. I also noted that in soccer ,we need to desist from the language of small teams and big teams ,but what makes the difference in a national team the world over, are star players. A country can be fortunate to have one or two starplayers at any given time like Mahrez of Algeria ,but remember a team is made up of 11 players ,so any team which qualifies for a competition is no small team and no small business for that matter.

  • Dennis mudzingwa

    Khama Billiat > Wayne Rooney

  • Oscar

    Why would Pasuwa leave the hottest striker sitting on the bench for 90 minutes. Who has been playing better. Malajila or Tendai Ndoro? And Rusike for Musona?? Really?

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Well done to our warriors. My opinion is that Ndoro would have been a better substitute than Rusike

  • lot chitakasha

    Well done Warriors..we have a good team..that missed chance by Cuthbert..if only he had raised his head, that was a tap in for Mahachi. We also needed possession in midfield, on occassions Danny won the ball but did not use it well, we ended up getting deeper and deeper, I could sense the goal coming….defensively, more communication will help…young Tatenda should calm down and the Captain, good fighter but must be careful with his tackles. For Algeria, Mahyrez showed why he is one of the best in the business bu Khama is not far off…he needs service.Senegal next,I watched their first half, they are strong but we can get a result.

  • brighton kufahakutizwi

    rusike was very weak on the wing i thing coach should reposition that guy well

  • MUKOMANA

    if you have nothing positive to say just keep quiet.He did well