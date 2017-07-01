WARRIORS, CHEVRONS SHINE, OVER TO YOU MAKEPEKEPE

Petros Kausiyo in SUN CITY, South Africa

Zimbabwe…………… (2) 6

Seychelles……………..… 0

SKIPPER Ovidy Karuru again led from the front as he joined an elite band of Zimbabwe captains to score a hat-trick with a man-of-the-match display in leading the Warriors’ demolition of Seychelles at the Royal Bafokeng Palace and a place in the knock-out stage of the COSAFA Castle Cup.

On a great day for Zimbabwean sport, the Zimbabwe cricket team also had the world saluting them after breaking records to beat hosts Sri Lanka in the first One Day International in Galle yesterday where Solomon Mire scored a century.

Now, the challenge has been handed to CAPS United to ensure they keep alive their CAF Champions League hopes by beating five-time African champions Zamalek of Egypt at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Yesterday, on the football front, the day belonged to the inspirational Karuru.

Former Zimbabwe skipper Peter Ndlovu and Knowledge Musona, who is leading the charge for a place at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, are the only other Warriors captains to have scored hat-tricks so far.

Yesterday Karuru added his name to that list with his goals coming in the 24, 25th and 66th minutes.

His co-captain in this COSAFA squad Ocean Mushure then rose from the bench to contribute a brace in the 84th minute and in the second of Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza’s optional time.

There was a goal too for the impressive Prince Dube in the 57th minute with the Highlanders forward, who is a target of Ajax Cape Town, finally being handed a start in this tournament.

The Warriors’ emphatic win rendered academic Madagascar’s thumping 4-1 win over Mozambique in another match simultaneously played in Moruleng.

Zimbabwe will now meet Swaziland in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

And with Karuru in such inspired form in his maiden COSAFA Castle Cup, the Warriors will approach the showdown with Sihlangu with their tails up.

The demolition job on Seychelles, which handed the Indian Ocean islanders their biggest defeat in a COSAFA Castle Cup tournament, also left Warriors assistant coach Lloyd Mutasa purring.

Mutasa was full of praise of his captains Karuru and Mushure, who now have contributed seven goals in the tournament so far.

Karuru also now leads the race for the Golden Boot with his five goals.

“Ovidy had never played in the COSAFA Castle Cup and he really wanted this tournament and we are glad that he is enjoying his game here and hence his hat-trick today which takes his tally to five so far.

“Ovidy and Ocean are our co-captains and we are happy with their contribution to the team in terms of the goals and the leadership they have been showing,’’ Mutasa said.

The Warriors made seven changes to the team that drew 0-0 against Madagascar at the same venue on Wednesday night and the reshuffle seems to have breathed life into the Zimbabwe game.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa rested George Chigova and thrust Ngezi Platinum’s Takabva Mawaya in goal.

The veteran coach also brought on Jimmy Tigere and Honest Moyo in a reshuffled defence in which Chipeta was the only survivor while Liberty Chakoroma was pushed into centre back from a midfield holding role.

Chidzambwa had debutant Innocent Mucheneka partnering Gerald Takwara in the heart of midfield with ZPC Kariba’s Raphael Manuvire and Michelle Katsvairo, who had previously come from the bench, being handed starts.

Although the Warriors literally had a stroll in the park last night, Mutasa said the performance by the changed team showed the quality in the squad they brought with them to South Africa.

“We have watched Seychelles play and we also felt we needed some fresh pairs of legs. We have confidence in the entire squad that we selected for this tournament. They are all capable.

“Tonight I think we created a number of chances and the conversion rate was super. We also did not concede once again which is a sign of our organisation at the back,’’ Mutasa said.

Seychelles coach Rodney Choisy, whose side have been the whipping boys of Group B, said they would draw major lessons from their defeat by Zimbabwe.

“Today we played a strong team and I think we also played below our standards because my players are not used to playing a game of this level after every two days.

“I think we have learnt that we need to raise the level of our football and gain more exposure and we feel that these kinds of tournaments help us a lot.

“We also hope that our federation continues with the plans they have to attach some of players to countries in the region so that they can play in better leagues,’’ Choisy said.

The Warriors had hoped to seal their qualification with a game to spare on Wednesday, but they were left hard done by blundering Botswana referee, Joshua Bondo, who has since been sent packing from the tournament for poor officiating.

It has also emerged that Bondo was also in charge when CAPS United crashed to a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in Tunisia last week where he denied the Green Machine a penalty, which could have changed the complexion of the game, when diminutive forward Phineas Bhamusi was elbowed in the penalty area.

Last night, the Warriors did not have such problems with Pavaza as they went about their demolition business against a side they also hammered 5-0 in a corresponding fixture in Windhoek, Namibia last year.

Chidzambwa’s men will now brace for yet another COSAFA Castle clash against regular opponents Swaziland as they return to the big boys club.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Takabva Mawaya, Eric Chipeta, Honest Moyo, Liberty Chakoroma, Jimmy Tigere, Gerald Takwara, Innocent Mucheneka (O. Mushure 56th min), Raphael Maunvire, Prince Dube (K. Mutizwa 86th min), Ovidy Karuru, Michelle Katsvairo (T. Chawapiwa 72nd min)

Seychelles: Romeo Barra, Bertrand Esther, Damien Maria, Gervas Waye-hive (R. Padayachy 58th min), Roddy Ricky (M. Williams 60th minute), Collin Esther, Karl Hall (C. Simeone 74th min), Mellie Eric, Andrew Onezia, Colin Bibi, Carl Hopprich