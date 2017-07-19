Warriors camp in slow start

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ training camp got off to a slow start yesterday after only nine players turned up as the team regrouped for the CHAN second leg qualifier against Namibia at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

Coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa has brought in new players to provide the freshness he hopes will make a difference. The Warriors crashed to a surprise 0-1 defeat in the first leg in Windhoek.

Chidzambwa yesterday had to conduct only an hour’s session after seven in-field players — Dennis Dauda, Fransesco Zekumbawire, Liberty Chakoroma, Raphael Manuvire, Jimmy Tigere and Jimmy Dzingai turned up for training.

They were joined by two goalkeepers Herbert Rusawo and Takabva Mawaya. The coach was expecting players who were making their way to the capital after they were added into the team on Monday.

“When we went to Namibia we trained for a day, but now we have got four days from tomorrow (today) to have full sessions which is better than in the first leg.

“I think the most important thing here is to get the right attitude, we need to score an early goal, that is key at the same time managing how not to concede. So it’s quite a task, but in football there are no easy matches.

“If we want to progress to the next round, we have to beat Namibia,” said Chidzambwa. The coach said the midfield proved to be their Achilles Heels when they went down at the Sam Nujoma International Stadium.

“We failed to control the midfield, especially in the second half and that’s why we had to do these changes and reinforce the team. “We have called in Marshal Mudehwe, Devon Chafa, Simon Munawa, Milton Ncube, Peter Muduhwa and goalkeeper Petros Mhari.

“We have dropped Obey Mwerahari, Moses Muchenje and Emmanuel Mandiranga. We don’t know the fate of Gerald Takwara who is still down with a bout of flu and this is why we have put in a number of midfielders,” said Chidzambwa.

The coach also welcomed back into the fold exciting winger Leeroy Mavunga who is back from a trial stint at Portuguese giants Benfica and has rejoined his team mates in camp.

The young sensation left the Warriors camp during the COSAFA Castle Cup after playing just two games to go for his Portuguese stint. Defenders Honest Moyo and Jameson Mukombwe are also back into the squad after missing the weekend’s match.

Highlanders defender Moyo had requested to be excused for the Windhoek tie as he was set to undergo trials with a South African Premiership club. However, he is back into the squad.

Mukombwe was injured during the COSAFA tournament, but has since recovered. How Mine and CAPS United players — Abbas Amidu, Ronald Chitiyo and Devon Chafa — will join the team after their evening league match.

Chitiyo was dropped from the squad that went to Namibia to attend to his father who fell sick.

“We still had a COSAFA hangover. It is an element which we went with in the match. We need to forget about COSAFA and focus on the upcoming match,” said Chidzambwa.