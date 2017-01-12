War vets reaffirm unconditional support for President

January 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Rtd Col Dube

Samantha Chigogo Herald Correspondent
War veterans have reaffirmed their unconditional support for President Mugabe, saying individual opinions by a few members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) should not be viewed as the national position of all freedom fighters.

They also said they would not be pressured to follow unconstitutional means to remove ZNLWVA chairman Mr Christopher Mutsvangwa from his post.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister and zanu-pf Central Committee member Cde Mandi Chimene claims to be the leader of the ZNLWVA despite a High Court order interdicting her from doing so.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said individual opinions against President Mugabe were inconsequential.

“With regards to some war veterans that individually come out speaking ill of President Mugabe, I believe an individual’s opinion cannot be the opinion of all the war veterans.

“If you want to find out the truth, ask from other war veterans and they will definitely tell you where their support lies.

“Everyone is entitled to his opinion, but that should not be interpreted as a blanket opinion. There are many war veterans loyal to the President and they continue to be. Therefore, I don’t think it is right to hear something from one who claims to be a war veteran and paint it on all of us.”

His remarks followed media reports quoting members of the Mutsvangwa-led executive alleging that war veterans would not support President Mugabe in next year’s harmonised elections.

Rtd Col Dube said power struggles in the war veterans’ association were interfering with their work and said efforts were underway to unite the freedom fighters.

“We don’t recognise the leadership wrangle,” said Col Dube.

“What we have always said is that we respect the Constitution. Every organisation has one, so the war vets have their constitution from which they choose their leadership and those who choose themselves, we don’t respect them,” he said.

“We have to follow procedures and the constitution. We have such characters that just come up and appoint themselves as the chairman. No. We do not accept that. What we have said is that we recognise those who were elected in Masvingo.”

Rtd Col Dube said although Mr Mutsvangwa and members of his executive were expelled from the party, they were not dismissed by their war veterans constituency.

Said Rtd Col Dube: “We did not elect Mutsvangwa to be the chairman of the war veterans, so the rightful people to kick him out are the war veterans themselves.”

 
  • Sambiri

    Did you mean conditional support for aged leader?

  • TitusO

    I flinch when ever I see this face….am I alone in saying Amai makashinga imi.

  • Moe_Syzlack

    Tibvirei kumhepo. Unconditional support for president by war vets gives us food? Kana kusanyara. 36yrs muchingotinyepera. Enough is enough

  • arrowhead

    Choreographed nonsense….there is nothing in real life called “unconditional support”….call it thoughtless support!!so even when makuruwani messes up these people will still not censure him???that is dishonest

  • eliah

    Well said Rtd Col Dube , you do not believe in confusion thumbs up.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Mr Editor, 2018 is just around the corner. Elections will be held accordingly. From what Cde Minister Dube is saying, it would appear the War vets leadership,especially those “expelled“ from ZANU PF are wanting to use their “technical“ leadership of ZNLWVA as bargaining power politically. The position of the majority war vet membership may agree or disagree with their current leadership. The political clout of those who have threatened not to support ZANU PF in 2018 will be tested if the impasse remains. There are war veteran leaders in ZNLWVA, Cabinet, Army ,CIO and indeed all over Zimbabwe including some us with no meaningful positions in ZANU PF party. The bottom line is that any disunity among us as liberation heroes plays in the ugly hands of reactionary forces hell bent on reversing our black empowerment gains so far. Those few who have taken the liberty to denounce ZANU PF and declare “bora musango“ style stand reminded that our welfare as war vets will be worse off under an MDC government. Nevertheless , all indications are that the majority of war vets and other liberation heroes remain solidly behind ZANU PF, regardless of any issues on which we hold divergent views. It is in our interest as liberation heroes to unite,but debate and sort our divergent views in unity. That is the only way forward for our long term survival against reactionary forces. We hope and look forward to more effort being made to unite all war vets this year as a revolutionary strategy before the 2018 elections. We had cadres expelled from the party and readmitted in the past. Why cant we readmit expelled cadres today? The challenge before our leadership is to bite the bullet and consider re-uniting the war vet family seriously and practically. Yes its possible! Povo Zimbabweano abhor conflicting signals from us as liberation heroes. What divides us today is not insurmountable compared to the problems we faced during our armed struggle. Ngatibatanei tose! Eeh hunde kubviro batana sevari pabonde! Amen!