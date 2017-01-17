War vets blast Moyo, Kasukuwere

January 17, 2017 Local News

Herald Reporter—

Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere should concentrate on building the party than expelling members and dwelling on trivial issues that do not add value to the revolutionary party, war veterans have said.

In the same breath, they said Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo should be prosecuted for abusing ZIMDEF funds.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Mr Douglas Mahiya said Cde Kasukuwere and Prof Moyo were focusing on trivia at the expense of service delivery.

In the case of Cde Kasukuwere, Mr Mahiya said: “I was in Mutare recently and there are lots of potholes; go to Chitungwiza and I think even in Bulawayo and other towns that is what is happening.

“The national political commissar is busy trying to remove us from the party, destroying the party and yet the Ministry of Local Government has failed dismally to deliver that which it has been mandated.

“Houses are being sold by people who are walking in the streets.

“So, where is the council going to get the money to sustain its operations as a local authority?

“If you want a house, I can tell you that you can get it from a G40 chairman or chairwoman.

“That is happening in Chitungwiza and war veterans are saying no to that.

“It’s corruption. (Cde) Kasukuwere must know that it may take long, but one day, he will find himself in my position, him being expelled. He will never own Zanu-PF. Nobody will ever own Zanu-PF.”

Mr Mahiya’s remarks come in the wake of a meeting of Zanu-PF provincial chairmen that was presided over by Cde Kasukuwere that largely dwelt on who the party members should associate with.

Regarding the fraud allegations that Prof Moyo is facing, Mr Mahiya said: “We are also saying what has happened to Jonathan (Moyo)? Why is he not being arrested? Hakusi kuba here kwaakaita?

“Are we saying as a nation that what he did is not stealing and yet he says I stole the money and I bought bicycles for my constituency?

“Why is it that he becomes untouchable?

“We are saying as war veterans, ngaasungwe, ngaende kucourt. If he is innocent, the courts will exonerate him because we respect this important arm of the State — the judiciary.

“Jonathan (Moyo) must go to court. He must not become indispensable.”

Mr Mahiya said late comers in Zanu-PF could not fire them from the ruling party.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Fogmaster

    He will call for their prosecution in the next segment, but for now musoro wenyaya ndiKasukuwere naMoyo.

  • Fogmaster

    The War Vets are beginning to do the right job.
    Where were all along nyika ichiparadzwa?

  • Mungandidii

    A view from the other side of the fence, once they are back into the party, they start snoozing.

  • Gamba ReManyika

    Mahiya is right that corruption should be taken head on. However, Cdes, at this juncture we should be fighting for sanity in this country more than anything else. All public officials must be brought to accountability. Isn’t that what we “died for” during the liberation struggle?

  • Tarupiwa

    Zanupf.
    Where has your strength gone to?
    You killed your own and dismissed your own.
    Then, who remains to organise and get votes for you?
    Who remains to rule when you are gone?

    its sad that the journey is ending this way.
    What was supposed to be a revolutionary party is now revolting party.

    Have you not heard, a divided house does and will not stand.
    Who then is going to stop ALL this divisiveness?
    Who, show me one man?

    Before Zanupf can fight opposition parties, it must fight opposition within itself.
    But the question begs – who has the stamina to build the cohesiveness, the unity and modicum within Zanupf. Who is able to do that?
    Mugabe is Old. No man can ever be clever enough to cheat time.
    Then, who mud wallowing and throwing cowards is going to have the courage to tell Mugabe to rest.

  • mpengo

    It’s:

    ZANU-PF not zanu-pf
    ZIMDEF not zimdef
    Your punctuation and grammar is also appalling.

    And Jonathan Moyo is going nowhere. The war vets can scream and shout, you can’t touch him unless there was a green light to do so.

    It being right is a totally different conversation…

  • Chief Political Adviser

    Mahiya will one day have to prove whether his utterances represent the majority of the silent war vets. He can preach like Pastor Evan Mawarire but has to decide to align ,form,join a new party or just finally fade into political oblivion . If ZANU PF wins in 2018 ,without his/ their support , then he will be a spent force with his friends.

  • Piankhi

    The 2 Stooges. All is needed is one more. Take your pic. 3 Stooges was a great hit. Plenty of them to choose from in Zimbabwe. From the top to the bottom. But you will have 3.

  • eliah

    Who is a Comrade between Mahiya and Kasukuwere?

  • Ray Mbada

    Whenever the truth is said by someone you don’t like, inonzi rough. When it’s said out by someone you like, inonzi joke. So, who is gonna tell you the truth so you can take heed or just listen? A joking nation!