War vets blast Moyo, Kasukuwere

Herald Reporter—

Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere should concentrate on building the party than expelling members and dwelling on trivial issues that do not add value to the revolutionary party, war veterans have said.

In the same breath, they said Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo should be prosecuted for abusing ZIMDEF funds.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Mr Douglas Mahiya said Cde Kasukuwere and Prof Moyo were focusing on trivia at the expense of service delivery.

In the case of Cde Kasukuwere, Mr Mahiya said: “I was in Mutare recently and there are lots of potholes; go to Chitungwiza and I think even in Bulawayo and other towns that is what is happening.

“The national political commissar is busy trying to remove us from the party, destroying the party and yet the Ministry of Local Government has failed dismally to deliver that which it has been mandated.

“Houses are being sold by people who are walking in the streets.

“So, where is the council going to get the money to sustain its operations as a local authority?

“If you want a house, I can tell you that you can get it from a G40 chairman or chairwoman.

“That is happening in Chitungwiza and war veterans are saying no to that.

“It’s corruption. (Cde) Kasukuwere must know that it may take long, but one day, he will find himself in my position, him being expelled. He will never own Zanu-PF. Nobody will ever own Zanu-PF.”

Mr Mahiya’s remarks come in the wake of a meeting of Zanu-PF provincial chairmen that was presided over by Cde Kasukuwere that largely dwelt on who the party members should associate with.

Regarding the fraud allegations that Prof Moyo is facing, Mr Mahiya said: “We are also saying what has happened to Jonathan (Moyo)? Why is he not being arrested? Hakusi kuba here kwaakaita?

“Are we saying as a nation that what he did is not stealing and yet he says I stole the money and I bought bicycles for my constituency?

“Why is it that he becomes untouchable?

“We are saying as war veterans, ngaasungwe, ngaende kucourt. If he is innocent, the courts will exonerate him because we respect this important arm of the State — the judiciary.

“Jonathan (Moyo) must go to court. He must not become indispensable.”

Mr Mahiya said late comers in Zanu-PF could not fire them from the ruling party.