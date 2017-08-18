Walking in Spirit: We Are All Called To Be Pastors

Psalm 96 vs 2 – 3

“Sing to the LORD, bless His name; proclaim the good news of His salvation from day to day. Declare His glory among the nations, His wonders among all peoples.”

We all have spheres or areas of interest or expertise that we dedicate a significant amount of our time to. It could be a career or a hobby, we all have things that we love to do, and some of these activities are now synonymous with our names. We spend large amounts of time doing the things we consider important.

We dedicate time to activities in order of importance. Have you ever wondered why you go to church or why you seek the Lord? Often times it’s really a matter of what we can get out of it.

We somehow believe that seeking to be Godly without being Christ-like can yield results. Many of us are religious and extremely pious but are far from God.

It’s important to know that even though we have been freely given of salvation and the ability to seek Him and be in His presence, there are things that are asked of us.

It’s very easy to forget or to not think of the fact that the Lord has asked each of us to do a work on His behalf. We have all been tasked with spreading His word to the ends of the earth. We sometimes believe that the only task at hand is to be in church every week, make endless prayer requests and just wait on Him.

Yet the truth is that He has asked each of us to do a work, an important work of teaching about His person, His love and His mercy.

Be Blessed!

REFLECTIONS OF A WORK IN PROGRESS . . .

For More Info:

Visit our website: www.thefig-tree.org

Email us on [email protected]

Catch us on StarFM, Monday to Friday at 0620hours