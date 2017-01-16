Walking in Spirit: Choose unconditional love

Romans 8 vs 38–39

“For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”I have observed an interesting phenomena, people go through cycles and these cycles tend to be the same. You go through a period of growth, you reach your peak and then you go through a stage of decline.

This can best be understood within the context of artists, at some stage they will produce a hit which will achieve global acclaim. Where ever they go they will be mobbed and loved by the world, their every move will be followed and all their lyrics will be known, but before long that love will fade away.

They will stop producing hits and all the attention will disappear. Before long the star becomes yesterday’s news and they have to hold on to the memories of past glories to keep them going.

Our lives are all pretty much the same, we go through similar cycles. The only constant is that regardless of what ever stage we may be at, the Lord’s love is unwavering. He will love you whether you are a hero or a has-been, His love is not dependent on nor is it tied to your individual success.

What an amazing God we serve who accepts us as we are, flaws and all. So before you seek acceptance and glory from the world, isn’t it wise to try and take Him at His word, this constant companion who is not driven by your individual circumstances but always wants the best for you?

Today He is calling out your name, recommit your life to Him and His ways and He will help you to navigate along life’s way. Reach out to Him today.

Be blessed!

