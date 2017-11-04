Walking by faith is a fight

In life there are things that we want to happen in a certain way, yet they go the other way. In the journey and life of faith, you may want something to take place immediately or there and then, which is good and indeed it can happen. However, lessons can be learnt that when you live or walk by faith, there is bound to be, warfare, resistance or some form of opposition. You could have been getting low and discouraged, saying to yourself, I believe the Word, I have faith, I speak it, but why am I not seeing the desire of my heart come to fruition?

Why is my family not intact and saved yet? Why is this issue seemingly unresolved? The debt collectors still knocking at my door, my relationships still withered and the pain still aching in my body — why?

I have the key for you today from the Word of God, to let you know why it is like that and to lead you and help you overcome and show you that you can successfully have fruits of your faith life.

In (Isaiah 54:15-17) the Bible says, “If anyone does attack you, it will not be my doing; whoever attacks you will surrender to you. 16) See, it is I who created the blacksmith who fans the coals into flame and forges a weapon fit for its work. And it is I who have created the destroyer to wreak havoc; 17) no weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and this is their vindication from me, declares the Lord.”

When you make up your mind concerning something like getting rid of a sickness in your body, it does not often go easily.

To all men and women of faith, there is bound to be warfare. Someone may ask, “What warfare now?”

The devil will be fighting to maintain his territory that is why after being prayed for or declaring your healing by faith, the pain may continue to hang around for days, the debt letters still piling up, the job hunt continues, the property you want seems unattainable and your home and relationships appear tearing apart the more and the resistance insurmountable.

It’s at such a time that many lose heart, and relinquish their faith. I have an encouraging word for you, “Do not panic in such situations and do not give up!”

Remind yourself of the Word of God and His promises and say to yourself, “Because He said it, He can do it!” By so doing you will be engaging in gears of warfare with the enemy.

The apostle Paul calls it “the good fight of faith!” Faith is a fight! It is not simply saying something and you think it’s over, No it’s not over.

There is warfare that is bound to come with walking by faith. You stand on the Word of God and you say to yourself, “What is mine is mine.”

Faith is declaring what Jesus says. Declare the Word of God, and you will have it come to pass in your life.

In the verse above God warns that surely adversaries and warfare will come. But they will not be of God, they will be of the enemy whose aim and intention is to stop the children of God from enjoying the blessing and promises of God.

The plans of the enemy to have you die a failure and nobody, will fall by wayside when you stand your ground and boldly declare, “What is mine, is mine!” For if God says yes, who can say no? Nothing is impossible with God!

Here I will introduce you to two weapons that you can use to win the fight.

Remember that the fight is not fleshy or carnal but spiritual thus the weapons are also spiritual in nature.

1. Declare the Word of God. The Word of God is the key to winning the fight. The Bible says Abraham believed God and it was counted to him as righteousness and he staggered not at the promise of God. It took him long but he believed God and stood his ground. Do you want to see the turn around you so much desire? Stand your ground. Boldly stand on God’s Word and keep a persistent and focused heart on Him. It will come to pass. The job will come your way, the child that ran away from home will find his way back, the business will get on its feet again, your health will be restored, your marriage will work and above all you will have the desires of your heart. Stand and fight, the victory is yours. Claim the promises of God.

2. Avoid Negative Talk and Fellowship with Negative people. Very often, the words we speak with our mouths are the greatest enemy to our success.

Words have the power to success or failure, thus if you speak negatively of your situation, you direct yourself to failure.

Negative talk will weaken your faith. Negative people are used by the enemy to attack your destiny by bringing fear and doubt into your mind. I urge you to close your ears to the negativity and keep telling yourself, “Nothing can hinder me from getting my miracle, nothing can stand in my way, I know that I know that I know that it is mine and God is able!”

When you talk like this, you silence the voice of the enemy and begin to gain territory till your miracle is in your hands. It is a fight and not for cowards! Cowards have no inheritance, but men and women of faith, bulldoze their way through and get what God promised them. Is there a promise you know and you want? Go for it despite the warfare. Fight! Faith is powerful!

When things are tough that means soon things will be well. God is not a man to lie or a son of man that He should change, if He said it He is bound to fulfil it. God will do it. Take heart and stand on His Word, the storm will subside and what He said will surely come to pass. Fight!

Always remember that, “For with God, all things are possible.” (Mark 10: 27).