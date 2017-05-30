VP Mphoko mourns Ndlovu

From Pamela Shumba in St Petersburg, Russia

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has sent a message of condolence to former Deputy Senate President Cde Naison Kutshwekhaya Ndlovu’s family following the death of the Zanu-PF Central Committee member yesterday.

VP Mphoko, who is in Russia to attend the 21st St Petersburg International Economic Forum running from June 1 to 3, described Cde Ndlovu as a reserved cadre with strong Ubuntu values.

In an interview on arrival at Pulkovo International Airport here yesterday, VP Mphoko said it was sad that Cde Ndlovu had passed on.

“I got the sad news while I was on my way to Russia,” he said. “It’s sad that Cde Ndlovu has passed on. I was with him two weeks ago trying to assist him and the family, but when the time has come no one can stop it.

“He had his time and we’re happy to celebrate his life as one of the most senior people in the struggle. We worked together very well.”

VP Mphoko said Cde Ndlovu was a good family friend, who was present when he married his wife Laurinda in Mozambique in the 1970s.

“I knew him well because he used to come to my home before I went to war,” he said. “He was sent from Lusaka to officiate at my wedding with South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma.

“It’s a pity we’ve lost him, but we’re proud of him because he leaves a legacy of loyalty, hard work and a life free from controversy. These are important qualities required in any true cadre. Some people choose to be controversial, but Cde Ndlovu was not. When he died he was the selfless Cde Ndlovu that we always knew from long back. My God bless his soul.”

VP Mphoko comforted Cde Ndlovu’s family, saying the nation was with them during this difficult time.

VP Mphoko arrived here yesterday to attend the economic forum where Zimbabwe is expected to strengthen economic and investment ties with Russia.

He is accompanied by his wife Laurinda and the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President Tabetha Kanengoni-Malinga.

VP Mphoko was received at the Pulkovo International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia, Retired Brigadier Mike Sango, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha and the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Walter Chidhakwa and other Government officials.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa is also expected to be part of the delegation attending the forum.

VP Mphoko is expected to present a global pitch for Zimbabwe’s investment opportunities in his keynote speech at the forum, which will be running under the theme ‘Achieving new balance in the global economic arena’.

Mining, commerce, agriculture, health and other issues are expected to be discussed during the forum.

Briefing journalists soon after his arrival, VP Mphoko said he was assigned by President Mugabe to attend the forum.

“I was personally assigned by the President and it’s unfortunate that it’s premature to reveal everything now,” he said. “However, I’m ready for the forum together with the ministers, the ambassador and a few business people who have come with us.

“We’ll all do our best for the country in strengthening the bilateral relations with Russia and identifying a number of companies to help us improve our investments back home.”

VP Mphoko, who was once Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia, said relations between the two countries were strong, dating back to the liberation struggle.

“Some of us started here militarily and we’ve quite a number of other people who are familiar with this country due to the strong relations between the two countries,” he said.

“If you remember in 2008, the Russians for the first time after 16 years used their veto power to block the British from imposing wholesale sanctions against Zimbabwe. That emphasises the relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia.”

In 2015, President Mugabe visited Russia for the 70th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany after being invited by Russian President Vladmir Putin in his capacity as then African Union Chair.