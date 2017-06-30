Violent MDC-T youths cause mayhem

Crime Reporter

Rowdy MDC-T youths went on a rampage in the Central Business District in Harare yesterday, targeting police and security agents for assault.

They also turned violent on members of the public.

The chaos started when illegal vendors operating at the Deeds Office near MDC-T headquarters at Harvest House were ordered to vacate the place following a Government directive.

The vendors resisted and the MDC-T youths took advantage of the situation.

Shops in the vicinity of Harvest House had to close as the MDC-T youths, some of who were visibly drunk, turned rowdy and assaulted police officers passing by Harvest House.

Anti-riot police had to throw teargas to disperse the violent youths.

By early evening, there were still running battles between the police and the MDC-T youths in the CBD, as the youths had turned on innocent motorists, throwing stones at their cars.

One of them also stoned a National Defence University bus which was ferrying soldiers, who disembarked from the bus and chased after the youths.

There were also empty containers of opaque beer around Harvest House, an indication that the MDC-T youths had been drinking heavily.

A police source said: “There was a group of MDC-T youths near Harvest House, who were randomly assaulting passers-by they suspected to be police officers.

“When this was reported around 11.30am Police Reaction Group went there and managed to arrest one person after serious resistance which included stone throwing.

“The arrested got injured and had been taken to hospital under police custody.”

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed that the chaos started with the eviction of vendors from Deeds Office.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu last night claimed MDC-T youths were disciplined, despite clear facts indicating that the youths engaged in violence were from the party.

“Our youths are very disciplined cadres,” he said. “In fact, we have the most disciplined youths in the country.”

Mr Gutu instead accused the police, who were trying their best to protect property and members of the public from the violent youths, of being indisciplined.