VID boss issues licence to failed driver

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Kadoma depot manager Munyaradzi Kachere has appeared in court charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer after he reportedly issued a driver’s licence to a woman who had failed a road test.The woman, Niurka Takudzwa Munemo, allegedly failed the road test on four attempts at the same depot.

On the day in question, she reportedly failed to adhere to a Give Way road sign and her examiner, who was supposed to issue her with the licence, told her she had failed.

Munemo proceeded to Kachere, who issued her with the licence, despite indications she had failed the road test. Kachere appeared before Kadoma provincial magistrate Mr Farai Gwitimba on Wednesday and was remanded to June 14 on $100 bail, coupled with stringent conditions.

It is the State’s case that Munemo went for a road test and failed to observe a Give Way sign, prompting her examiner to give her a black spot.

The court heard that after the test, her examiner advised her that she had fail the test because of the black spot.

Munemo allegedly proceeded to Kachere who had tested her four times before and told him of her predicament.

The court heard that Kachere issued Munemo with the driver’s licence regardless of the fact that he was not qualified to do so.

Kachere was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officials who were already investigating him.