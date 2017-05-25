Vendors assault police officer

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

Two vendors allegedly teamed up with a mob to assault a police officer who sought to arrest their colleague for urinating in public along Innez Terrace in central Harare. Matiya Shorai (33) and Karichapa Blazio (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta charged with defeating the course of justice.

The pair, represented by Mr Jeremiah Bhamu, was remanded to Tuesday next week on $30 bail each.

It is alleged that on May 10 this year around 4pm, a Dzivarasekwa police officer Ngonidzashe Dindimanga, was in the company of Constable Francis Sabawu at the intersection of Innez Terrace and Nelson Mandela Avenue.

The pair was approached by a woman who advised them that a man was urinating in public.

The two police officers responded and approached the man who was only identified as Mufakose, and was indeed urinating in public.

Dindimanga tried to effect arrest, but Shorai and Blazio approached him before he could handcuff Mufakose.

It is alleged they advised the police officer that he could not arrest their colleague and Shorai took off Dindimanga’s police cap and threw it away.

While trying to pick up his cap, Dindimanga was kicked on his back and Shorai allegedly punched him on the mouth.

It is alleged that Blazio slapped him and kicked him on the left thigh.

The pair allegedly whistled for other vendors to come and join in the assault.

Dindimanga’s partner, Constable Sabawu, fled and hid in a Bata shop, leaving his colleague under attack by the mob.

An unknown person alerted Harare Central Police reaction group that came to the rescue of Dindimanga.

Investigations led to the arrest to Shorai and Blazio.