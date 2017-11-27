Vendor to pay $100 fine for assault

Amanda Chikari Midlands Reporter

A Gweru vendor who ran amok and assaulted two municipal police officers during last month’s blitz on street vendors was on Friday fined $100 for the offence.

Master Mbeure (25) of Ascot Infill suburb appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing two counts of assault.

Mbeure, who had pleaded not guilty, was convicted after a full trial.

He now has to pay $100 or spend 30 days in prison.

Agreed facts were that on October 23, the complainants, Charles Machingira and Nathan Mudamburi, both employed by Gweru City Council as municipal police officers, were on duty, clearing vendors from the pavements and roads in the central business district.

The court heard that some vendors turned violent and Mbeure, who was part of the group, picked up a stone and hit Machingira once on the head.

Machingira sustained a deep cut.

Mudamburi tried to arrest Mbeure, who bit him on the hand, before making good his escape.

He was later apprehended by other municipal police officers and taken to Gweru Central Police Station.

Mr Peason Muringani pro- secuted.