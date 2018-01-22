Vabati VaJehova to grace Gaffer’s album launch

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Choral group Vabati Vajehova will make an appearance at Winky D’s album launch, making it an exciting affair on February 2. Sources close to the events said there could be a collaboration between the choral group and the dancehall star though both sides could not confirm the matter.

Leader of the choral group Richard Magaya said though they had a big collaboration with one of the finest musicians, he was not at liberty to divulge.

“Because of our latest album “Tivavarire Denga” has done well and I tell you there is a big collaboration coming soon. We are not in a position to divulge but people have to wait,” he said. Winky D manager Jonathan Banda said they invited the group to perform on the launch of their album “Gombwe” without giving much on the matter.

Magaya thanked Winky D for allowing them to perform at the album launch saying it was yet another platform for them to show that they were capable to perform to all ages and functions.

“Our music is traditional gospel music inotambika nemazera ose so we just promise more blessings to the young generation,” he said.

The choral group is one of the best and has for years produced hits.

Early last year, they released an album with the title track “Tivavarire” being the first song from their discography to make it in the best 10 on Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50.

“Since the group was formed in 1999 we have been getting few votes though some of the songs were powerful but this year we managed to get good votes on the prestigious competition,” he said.

Vabati VaJehova hit the headlines at the turn of the millennium with popular tracks such as “Ndomudana” and “Mutumwa Anouya”. Some of the albums released by the group include “Mweya Mutsvene WaMwari” which announced the arrival of the group to mainstream music in 1999, “Mirai Naye Jesu” (2007), “Ndivanze Muponesi” (2009) and “Tirimo Munzira”.