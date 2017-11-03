Use party channels, cadres urged

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has urged its four members from Masvingo and Midlands provinces respectively, who were given prohibition orders to use party channels if they have any grievances.

The four are Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira, Midlands Youth League secretary for administration Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Masvingo youth commissar Cde Brian Munyoro and vice chairperson for Midlands Province Cde Goodwill Shiri. In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said all members should be bound by the party constitution and should not use the media to communicate party issues.

“Of late, I have noted with dismay, statements issued to the Press by some party leaders and structures in relation to the prohibition orders to four officials of the party in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces by the National Commissariat Department for reasons so stipulated. Those affected, if dissatisfied should use internal processes, provided for in our party constitution to communicate the same and not through the Press. The party at all levels does not condone such practice from top to bottom. We are all bound by the party constitution,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Cde Khaya Moyo continued: “The revolutionary Zanu-PF party is not in the habit of conducting its affairs through the Press let alone the independent media. The party will not be intimidated to respond to issues, which are under investigation. The said matter is now with the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who is also the chairman of the National Disciplinary Committee. Let the process take its course and refrain from speculation and indiscipline.”

A letter addressed to Cde Chadzamira by the Commissariat Department reads: “You are hereby served with this prohibition order and notice of charge in terms of Section 79 of the Zanu-PF constitution. Be pleased to take note that the effect of the prohibition order and notice of charges is to suspend you forthwith from your position as provincial chairman for Masvingo province,” reads the letter.

“The prohibition order is based on serious allegations of gross indiscipline levelled against you and which the party has received. The said allegations include the following, fomenting, propagating and inciting tribal hatred in Masvingo Province. Churning out hate speech targeted at other party leaders in and outside Masvingo Province.

“Indulging in cheap gossip and lies that cause divisions among party members in the province. Uttering public statements that are grossly disrespectful of senior leaders of the party. Making slogans that denigrate party leaders. Failure as provincial chairman, MP and member of the Central Committee to guide the smooth running of the party programmes in the province.”

The two provinces have since convened provincial coordinating committee metings where they stood by the accused members.