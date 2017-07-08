US leads sanctions push on N Korea

UNITED NATIONS. – The United States pushed for tougher sanctions on North Korea at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, warning that it’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile had drastically narrowed the path for diplomacy.

In a hard-hitting address, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday’s ICBM test had made “the world a more dangerous place”, and re-iterated that Washington was ready to use force if need be to deal with the threat of a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

Tuesday’s launch – styled by leader Kim Jong-Un as a gift to “American bastards” – marked a milestone in Pyongyang’s decades-long drive for the capability to threaten the US mainland with a nuclear strike, and poses a stark foreign policy challenge for Donald Trump.

The US president had dismissed the idea of the North possessing a working ICBM, vowing it “won’t happen”, but experts said the missile could reach Alaska or even further towards the continental US.

At the UN, Haley called the launch “a clear and sharp military escalation”, and US and South Korean forces fired off missiles on Wednesday into the Sea of Japan simulating a precision strike against North Korea’s leadership. – AFP.