US$, bond notes value remains at par — RBZ

October 7, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Dr Mangudya

Dr Mangudya

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau
The official United States dollar to bond notes exchange rate remains 1:1 and the public should use licensed financial agencies to conduct monetary exchange transactions, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has said. Central bank Governor Dr John Mangudya said yesterday that prevailing exchange rate distortions on the black market could be avoided if people dealt with registered financial institutions. So far, Dr Mangudya said, 45 financial institutions had been licensed to deal with exchange rates on financial markets.

“In order to ensure the orderly dealing in currency and for the convenience of the transacting public, the (RBZ) wishes to advise members of the public to transact in currency with or through licensed bureaux de change and money transfer agencies listed here under,” he said.

“The bank will continue to advise additional bureaux de change. The permissible currency exchange is as follows: 1 Bond Note: 1 United States Dollar. The exchange between the United States Dollar or Bond Note with other currencies shall be a fee spread of not more than 10 percent of the nominal value of either currency.”

Read more:

Among the listed financial institutions are banks, telecommunications companies like Econet Wireless and Telecel, and other micro finance institutions such as Nissi Global, Kwik Forex. Dr Mangudya expressed satisfaction with recent developments which have seen illegal money changers being arrested after Government gazetted a new law criminalising illegal forex trading.

“Following the promulgation of Exchange Control Amendment) regulations, 2017 Statutory Instrument 122a of 2017, a number of people have been arrested for offences related to dealing in currency without being licenced or through unauthorised persons,” he said. Dr Mangudya said the RBZ, working with the police, would descend on retailers who were rejecting other modes of payments except cash.

“It has come to the attention of the bank that certain retailers and traders of goods and services are refusing to accept modes of payment other than cash. The bank advises members of the public that such practices are undesirable and distort markets. Members of the public are, therefore, urged to report to the Zimbabwe Republic Police or bank, any such persons who refuse to accept other modes of payment, insisting on cash payments only. The necessary corrective action shall be taken against such malpractices.”

Last week, Government promulgated a new law to deal with money changers who were inflating US dollar and bond notes cross rates. The inflated cross rates caused panic, resulting in some people sending social media messages suggesting that the bond note had lost its value. This caused people to start panic buying of basic commodities, creating an artificial shortage of goods. The situation has since returned to normal with goods on the shelves, but some commodities are still priced higher than the normal prices.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Trymore Chimurenga

    The RBZ licensing the bureaux de change simply means that the USD is no longer available at the banks and not realistically 1:1 as these said bureaux will charge a fee for the USD in the highly unlikely event they issue them freely to the public. We are going round in circles of denial.

  • Tarubva

    The moment President Mugabe appointees open their mouths, the more their foolishness is revealed bare! Talk of Chigwedere, Dokora, Gono, and this supposed “Dr.” Mangudya! For the record, before the introduction of bond notes, there was no need for money changers, and they weren’t any, now, you are actually licensing them! You can’t run away from it, bond notes created these problems, and BOND NOTES ARE TOXIC!

  • Kitsiyatotata

    Let market forces determine the rate. This issue of protecting the bond note through “the barrel of the gun” will never work. The problem that people are facing is that the US$ is not available when people want to exchange it for the bond note. In that case the natural law of supply and demand comes into effect. The other problem is that Zanu pf is concentrating much on trying to get another mandate at the expense of the suffering majority, so they are trying to come up with populist solutions rather than practical ones.

  • xyz

    John ask anyone with an offshore account how having a real USD bank account works. You cannot compare it with your nonsense here.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Didn’t Gono say the same thing before when his Zim dollar was depreciating against the USD? We have been here before. Except this time you print your own useless paper and peg it to real money. Sorry, real life doesn’t work that way geniuses.

  • Reuben Mukondiwa

    The Bond notes and US$ are par on this newspaper but in reality hakuna zvakadaro.US$100 irikuitwa $115 to 120bond notes nevakomana vakawanda and also kuti zvipere maUS$ ngaambotenderera mumarket.As long US$ are nowhere to be found,that is when you see the rates flying high like madness.MaBondnotes haafanire kuwanda kudarika maUS$.

  • Tafirenyika

    In which world is this fool living?

  • Tichatonga

    Difficult to believe anyone in the position of Mr Mangudya with years of experience in modern financial markets and a “credible” doctorate, whose Government owes its sole survival to billions in Afrexibank loans after mortgaging the future family jewels for generations to come, could ignore market forces and honestly maintain it’s possible to impose by force a 1:1 US$ parity with a publicly rejected Bond note. Then again, we know Mangudya is blindly following orders of his Supreme Chief with decades more of relevant experience, who wants all modern day Zimbabweans to experience the same joys of Black Rhodesia’s participation in a 1950s level economy as something to look forward to?