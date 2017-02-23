Updated: Tsenengamu remanded in custody

February 23, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter
Former Zanu-PF Mashonalanad Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu has been remanded in custody to March 9 following the dismissal of his application challenging his placement on remand on charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government or alternatively undermining the authority of the President.

Through his lawyer Mr Zivanai Macharaga, Tsenengamu challenged his placement on remand, arguing that there was no authorisation letter from the Prosecutor General to prosecute on that charge.

The magistatre Ms Vicky Mashamba ruled that there was no need to set aside the court proceedings, saying the State could always seek the Prosecutor General’s permission to prosecute during trial.

Tsenengamu was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Tata

    It’s after 1415hr. Justice must be delivered. Ko vana Chipanga do they get authorisation na for press conference?????

  • xyz

    The likes of Herbert Chitepo must be turning in their graves…Is this the Independence that they had in mind when they took up arms to fight oppression? Having a law that requires a person to notify a partisan regulating authority to just hold a press conference is dictatorship. Same law that Ian Smith used to oppress people is now being used by those who fought against Ian Smith. If he had called a press conference to support the President he would not have been arrested.

  • Moe_Syzlack

    Criticizing the president is not undermining the authority of the president. What’s wrong with you people? Or dinosaurs. This isn’t North Korea. We are now a full fledged dictatorship that only thrives on hero worshipping and praise singing. If Mugabe and his wife want respect they should not hide behind some phoney law. This woman had said worse things about Mai Mujuru, the husband had denigrated Tsvangirayi you name it. What’s good foe the goose is good for the gander. Kana munhu ari dofo calling him a genius changes hudofo? ZANU never ceases to amaze me. Holding a press conference contravenes POSA how? There was a stampede and people were crushed to death at the press conference? Madofo