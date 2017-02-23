Updated: Tsenengamu remanded in custody

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

Former Zanu-PF Mashonalanad Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu has been remanded in custody to March 9 following the dismissal of his application challenging his placement on remand on charges of subverting a constitutionally-elected Government or alternatively undermining the authority of the President.

Through his lawyer Mr Zivanai Macharaga, Tsenengamu challenged his placement on remand, arguing that there was no authorisation letter from the Prosecutor General to prosecute on that charge.

The magistatre Ms Vicky Mashamba ruled that there was no need to set aside the court proceedings, saying the State could always seek the Prosecutor General’s permission to prosecute during trial.

Tsenengamu was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.