UPDATED: President hailed for Tsvangirai visit

January 6, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
President Emmerson Mnangagwa greets MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and wife Elizabeth Macheka at their home in Highlands, Harare.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa yesterday visited MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, at his residence in Highlands, Harare. The President, who was accompanied by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), was met on arrival by Mr Tsvangirai’s wife, Elizabeth, MDC-T deputy president Mr Nelson Chamisa and Mr Murisi Zwizwai, the party’s secretary for elections. Addressing the media after meeting the MDC-T leader, President Mnangagwa said Mr Tsvangirai was recovering well.

“He is fine and recuperating very well and he says he will soon be going back for further medical check-ups in South Africa.”

President Mnangagwa shot down media speculation that the visit was an overture for the formation of a Government of National Unity, saying there was no need for a power-sharing arrangement.

“What’s the cause (to form a GNU)?” he said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

“You are allowed to lobby; it’s a democratic country, people are allowed to lobby for anything. Currently, there is no need (for a GNU),” he added.

Mr Chamisa said the President’s visit represented a “new politics” the opposition wants to continue.

“It’s a welcome thing, it’s African to care for one another, it’s very Zimbabwean. This is the new politics we want to see the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another,” said Mr Chamisa.

This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained. Going forward, we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative,” he said

Mr Tsvangirai was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and has made several visits to South Africa for chemotherapy ever since. He was rushed to South Africa in September last year after he collapsed at a party workshop in Kadoma when his condition deteriorated.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) are welcomed by MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa and MDC-T MP Murisi Zwizwai as they visit MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his home in Highlands, Harare.-(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

His worsening health condition has fuelled fighting in his party, with growing calls for him to step down by party bigwigs who believe his condition makes it difficult for him to endure the rigours of an election campaign. He has insisted, however, that he will be fit enough to fight it out at the election.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to go to the polls by mid-year. In his inauguration speech on November 24 last year, President Mnangagwa called for unity and tolerance among Zimbabweans irrespective of their political differences.

President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to find strength in their diversity and act in a manner beneficial to the generality of the people, adding that toxic and polarising politics of the past should be discarded. Mr Tsvangirai was among opposition leaders who attended President Mnangagwa’s swearing-in ceremony on November 24 last year to replace former President Robert Mugabe.
  • Taki

    This is indeed breaking news. We are waiting for the details

  • Soda

    I think Emmerson might be the Zim’s finest

  • tarch

    Good gesture Mr President.

  • blaz

    This is better political maturity by the leaders. The fact remains that in order to move forward the events of the past four months require all peoples of Zimbabwe to redefine politics. Such gestures go a long way in detoxifying our politics. Just out of fun .. What do you think ED was saying or MRT was saying in that FILE PIC @NSS

    • Frank Talk

      He is saying “Ndobva radii paya. Chiwenga ndobva apinda, Mugabe haana kuramba, ini ndobva ndapinda wo pa side ipapo. Ipapo pfungwa dzekuramba GNU dzadzisati dzavepo”

      • Truthhurts!

        Hahahaaaa!

      • Cde Manesi

        Only constitutional idiots dream of a GNU in Zimbabwe.

  • Cecil of Mosi-oa-Tunya

    That is the way to go. Two brothers seeing eye to eye with great love and only differing on their ambitions. I salute your courage ED. Surely we cannot mend bridges with the West if we fail to cross streams to visit an ailing brother.

    • Team-Yakadaro

      Well said

    • Cde Manesi

      When the other brother thinks he is more homely with outsiders and calls for sanctions against his own brother and country?You are as daft as Tsvangirai.Fortunately,he will never rule Zimbabwe.

  • Mutsunga weDande

    Well done ED. You are a statesman

  • Mutsunga weDande

    • ELIAS

      This is good Mr President. Am proud of you ED.

    • vimbai

      indeed he is a good man

  • Mafirakureva

    Well done ED. This is the way to go. Hopefully you will organise live debates on ZTV side by side with MT as we go towards #ZW Election 2018.

  • danzo

    A welcome development ! Just 30 mins ago my 12 year old son crossed paths with ED. Elated he came to my office and said, “dad i came within 3 metres of president ED, yet non of his bodyguards harassed me. All my life i have only seen Mugabe on TV with like a hundred men”. My answer was, “son this is what happens in all democracies, no sitting president should be afraid of his people, Mugabe was an evil despot”

  • dr amai

    Daniel 10 mugabe ranga riri ziprincipality rinemweya wetsvina

  • Muzondo Muzhumbu

    ED the best ever thing to come out of Zim

  • Mela

    well done mr mnangagwa. you are truly setting good examples in Africa especially. murikugona

  • Koneshurezvinei

    hapana chakaipa, ida wokwako sokuzvida kwaunoita

  • Godfrey Gwembere

    That is the way President. God Bless.

  • Fellow citizen

    Well done ED!!!

  • Chi Neso

    Words fail me. All I can say is that from this day going forward we are all Zimbabweans. Well done Mr President.

  • vimbai

    thank u mr president for visiting MDC T president u are indeed the best

    • Chinongwa Jecheche

      Well done your Excellency, get well soon Pakuru. this shows great Ubuntu indeed.

    • chacha

      well done Mr President

  • Bikita Boy

    Well done ED. That’s quite iconic – and may that continue well into the future. We must always feel for each other.

    Whenever you have a chance, Mr President, please continue that with other people in need as well.

    And the VP was there as well. Whenever he can, he can also visit ailing war veterans (as he is also responsible for the welfare of comrades of the struggle).

    Well done Cde President and Cde Deputy President!!!!!!

  • Bothwell Kadoma

    Ndokunonzi kutonga kwaro garwe haikona zvekadhara kaya kaingoita munhu wese enemy ukasasekerera Grace wava enemy

  • nelson moyo

    Five stars to ED – ZW needs to be calm and peaceful.Then it can take its place among the nations of the world with confidence after the elections in 2018.

  • PB

    I am humbled Mr. President this is true statesmanship. You are a wise leader

  • Bhora Resimbi

    thats good ED,keep it up and if you lose elections its ok,lets all be one country

  • Tirikukuvonayi

    Well done Cde E.D. God will bless you.

  • reggie

    ED varikugona. Such things will definitely build trust and confidence in him. Solidarity is the best energizer ever. It gives energy to the person who has been visited as well as those that sympathize with him. Free will to positively work for the country will develop in majority of the masses and the country will be in a better position to see an economic rebound. If his economic policies give opportunities are going to be favorable to the investors, I have no doubt Zim will soon be making an economic rebound.

    I bet part reason of this trip is to tap some ideas from the opposition for turning around the economy. I personally like it because all that I wish to see is a better Zim.

    Keep it up ED

  • Edwin Matara

    This is the Zimbabwean culture we were raised in.. When one`s cattle stray into his neighbour`s field, it does not mean the end of the relationship in the Zimbabwean context. Rather the two will put their heads together and beat the herd boy to make sure he takes care of the cattle and they go for a drink together! For Zimbabweans, there is light at the end of the tunnel and like what R. Kelly sang in 2010, it`s a sign of victory for Zimbabweans. We should take a cue from this and avoid killing each other for the sake of our political differences but rather we should core-exist and respect each other`s political affiliation and life goes on. I salute the President Cde E.D. Munangagwa for showing such a gesture to Mr M.Tsvangirayi.

  • Brian

    Thank you your Excellence dai tese tava nemoyo wekunzwirana …..

    • Cde Manesi

      Funny thing is this Tsvangirai recently sent a “very high delegation” to plead with their powerful friends to keep their sanctions on the country,,,,and that’s no problem?Not for me really.We have suffered a lot because of his sanctions.
      His party thrives on our suffering all in support of colonialist settler farmers who financed his party,all against our own black interests.He trashed our War of liberation and our war heroes all in support of colonialist interests ahead of our own black interests.He is a big sellout..Let him go to the very deep end.

  • eliah

    For the First Time in the history of Zimbabwe this is Breaking News indeed and a shocker, more will emerge and its all about the economy.

  • Washington Timburwa

    Am proud of our President ED Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga. This is new Zimbabwe. For the first time am proud to be Zimbabwean. God bless our nation

  • Dziser

    I learnt something from this, all I can say is one love for our great nation.

  • Wanga

    VaMnangagwa you have done us proud

  • Peter Sibanda

    Proudly zimbabwean. Thank you Mr President, God bless you.
    100% new dispensation

  • Dumisani

    This is true statemenship. Not zvava Mugabe. Seeing enemies everywhere, including his shadow. Please rebury Ndabaningi Sithole where he belongs at heroes acre

    • Cde Manesi

      Ndabaningi Sithole was expelled by field commanders because he betrayed the struggle,he does not belong to that hallowed place.You are not intimate with the liberation war goings on.If you knew you wouldn’t honestly have said that.

  • mims

    keep it up mr president

  • Mimi

    Well done President ED and VP Chiwenga. Madadisa! Excellent Statesmanship indeed. To those that only see the bad in ZANU-PF manyara.

  • Tawana Tengwana

    The political landscape in changing in Zimbabwe. The politics of hatred is gone. I hope everyone can embrace this and move on to greater things. The future is ahead and not behind.

  • Freddie

    Mr. President, I salute you for such a kind gesture. Many of us Zimbabweans, Africans and the global village must take a leaf from this. To all Zimbabweans, let us love our country, ourselves and each other AND we shall be an example to the whole world. Mr President please go on and ban the ‘pasi na……’ slogan; we no longer need it in a democracy.

  • myhead

    Welcome move ED , keep it up on behalf of the Nation….

  • Senator Mandebvu

    Very good indeed. If you keep this up, I am voting for you.

  • Obedient Son of Zimbabwe

    Why then would Gomwe & Charumbira continue with stone-throwing mayhem politics? Those wayward youths must be reined in and if need e incarcerated!!

  • Rudeologist

    Ok Herald, can you just for a few weeks stop using the word “Hailed”.
    Im not objecting to you carrying out your duties of hero worshiping “your” president but please also use different words.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Yaa, the visit was very good. But why do you forget that our former President Cde Mugabe also visited Dr Tsvangirai at the Avenues Clinic after the accident that took his dear wife. Are you not reminded of what Dr Tsvangirai`s son said about Cde Mugabe at the funeral when ZANU PF leadership attended the church service for his dear wife at Mabelreign Methodist Church. My on record criticism for your party supporting sanctions needs no apology from me at all . Dont mix issues. ZANU PF has always been a humane revolutionary party. Individual political sins should not be your yardstick for painting our party as a whole. We are a party ordained by God to continue “tongi-ing did kantry“!