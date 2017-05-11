UPDATED: Justice Mutambanengwe dies

mutambanengwesimposon13febDaniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

RETIRED High Court judge and former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simpson Mutambanengwe has died.

He was 87.

Justice Mutambanengwe died in the early hours of today while admitted at Paramount Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia.

The judge, who was receiving treatment for kidney problem and diabetes, died of renal failure.

Family spokesperson Mr Tumai Tanaka Mutambanengwe confirmed the death, saying burial arrangements will be announced after repatriation of the body.

“He passed away around 1am today at Paramount Hospital in Namibia,” he said. “Mourners are gathered at Number 36 Wallis Road, Mandara Harare.

“We are still working on the repatriation of the body from Namibia. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Justice Mutambanengwe was born in Mutare in 1930.

He attended school at Mutambara Mission and Goromonzi School, after which he worked as a teacher for one year at Old Umtali Mission.

He studied English and History at the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1959.

Justice Mutambanengwe then studied law at the Inner Temple, in London and became an advocate in 1963. After practising law there until 1964, he returned to Rhodesia, working as an advocate until 1979.

During that time he also served as ZANU Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

From 1979 onwards he worked as a lawyer in Zimbabwe, until 1986 when he was appointed High Court judge.

In 1994, he was appointed to the Namibian High Court.

Justice Mutambanengwe also served on the Supreme Court of Namibia, both as acting Chief Justice of Namibia and after his retirement several times as Acting Judge of Appeal.

He was appointed chairman of the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission on 31 March 2010 and served for three years before stepping down on health grounds.

Justice Mutambanengwe is survived by wife Juliana, three sons and 10 grandchildren.
  • Tari

    He died at his home away from his home country….how sad….a scattered Nation…The President in Singapore, the judge in Namibia or is it in South Africa all becoming sick away from “liberated” home land.

    • Tsotso

      Aaaah rega kudaro Tari iwe! Hana yangu yotorova kuti pane dhimoni riri kutevera vese vakatiza nyika yavo vari kunze. Dzokai kumusha vakomana munopera kwamuri uko! Musazoti handina kukuudzai. Wenyu muprofita Tsotso

    • Judas Iscariot

      For them Zimbabwe has become like a cemetery,a place where dead people come to be buried. This is not good for the president who will have to be exposed to bright lights again,delivering his eulogy. Let’s give the commander in chief a retirement party in 2018.

  • MARTZ

    well said Cde!

  • Judas Iscariot

    Obviously there’s a misunderstanding here cde Tapfuma. He’s simply saying if you add 20yrs to your 73 then you will be 93,and his argument is a 93 yr old shouldn’t be running a country or even a burial society,so stop taking this comment personal. You have launched personal attacks against me at times because of my different political views, yet i resist doing an eye for an eye because of your age and the respect i have for your contribution during the liberation struggle. If you’re this sensitive….i suggest you stay away from platforms like this.

    • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

      Thanks Judas Iscariot. We have indeed discussed, but with you we have never exchanged harsh words except our differences in political ideologies sometimes. But i do respect your opinion and arguments. Thanks for clarifying Moe_Scyslack2′s statement. I am not too sensitive, so i will stay put to enjoy talking to you and others. Hamufariwo here kuva nesu ana sekuru venyu? Zvinodadisa wani.

      • Chibaba chacho

        Iwe chembere ibva pano mhani. Wakatumwa here kuenda kuhondo zvowoda kunanzvwa pese-pese? Enda unotaura nevazukuru vako kumba kwako uko, kwete pano mhani, ***. Ini I will not respect you, mboko yemunhu.

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    Nope, am simply returning to sender. I am old…too old, and he can as well remain forever young.